83ºF

Sports

The Latest: Raiders' new stadium closed to fans for 2020

The Associated Press

Associated Press

Tags: Sports
FILE - In this July 22, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, as it nears completion in Las Vegas. Officials in Nevada have declared "substantial completion" after nearly 1,000 days of construction of the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas designed to be the home of the NFL's relocated Raiders. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - In this July 22, 2020, file photo, the sun sets behind Allegiant Stadium, new home of the Las Vegas Raiders football team, as it nears completion in Las Vegas. Officials in Nevada have declared "substantial completion" after nearly 1,000 days of construction of the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas designed to be the home of the NFL's relocated Raiders. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Raiders will play their first season in Las Vegas without any fans at their home games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team sent a letter to season ticket holders on Monday saying that after discussion with health care officials and local leaders, the decision was made not to allow fans.

Officials last week declared “substantial completion” of 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium after nearly 1,000 days were spent building the $2 billion home for the Raiders.

Both the New York Jets and Giants previously announced they would play without fans this season. Most other teams are hoping to be able to have at least limited crowds.

The Raiders relocated from Oakland, California, after last season.

___

The National Hockey League says there have been zero positive coronavirus test results since 24 teams entered quarantined bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta.

The league announced it had administered more than 7,000 tests to players, coaches, staff and officials over the past week. Teams with 52-member traveling parties entered the bubbles July 26.

There were also zero positives the previous week when teams were still in their home cities for training camp.

___

Results of COVID-19 testing conducted Sunday show there were no new positive results for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The team was traveling to New York to resume its schedule against the Yankees in a night game.

The Phillies (1-2) have not played since July 26. Their opponent in that opening series, the Miami Marlins, had at least 18 players test positive for the coronavirus. Although the Phillies didn’t have any players test positive, their games last week were postponed as a cautionary measure.

___

Danish organizers say the Tour de France start due to take place in Copenhagen next year has been moved to 2022 to avoid being held in the same month as the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics and the European Championship soccer tournament.

Copenhagen Mayor Frank Jensen says the move means the three-stage Tour start in his city will now be planned for July 1-3, 2022, adding that he hopes the coronavirus pandemic will have passed by then.

The 2021 Tour was scheduled set to start on July 2.

The Tour’s French organizers have yet to announce a replacement city for Copenhagen, although there have been reports that the three-week event could start from the French region of Brittany in 2021.

This year’s Tour, which was supposed to start in June, will now be held Aug. 29-Sept. 20 — starting in Nice.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.