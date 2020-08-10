92ºF

Report: Big Ten presidents vote to cancel fall sports

Justin Barney, Sports editor

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Big Ten could be the first Power 5 conference to cancel fall sports.

According to USA Today, the presidents of the Big Ten voted to not play in the fall due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Detroit Free Press, citing sports radio personality Dan Patrick, said that the vote was 12-2 by the presidents of that conference to not play. Only Iowa and Nebraska voted in favor of playing.

Patrick said that the Big Ten and Pac 12 conferences will both cancel their seasons on Tuesday.

The sudden news of possible Power 5 cancellations comes days after the Mid-American Conference scrapped its fall season. While it isn’t a member of the Power 5, it was seen as the trigger for the larger conferences to consider canceling or postponing their seasons, possibly until spring.

The Southeastern Conference just released its 10-game, conference-only schedule last Friday and has set a kickoff date of Sept. 26. According to Sports Illustrated, the SEC presidents called a Monday meeting to presumably discuss the ongoing changes.

