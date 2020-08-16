4 First Tee Golfers Play at TPC Sawgrass for the first time

Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida – Saturday 4 young golfers from the First Tee of North Florida got the chance of a lifetime to play a round on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. The round was donated by a former First Tee volunteer coach. Just getting to play at TPC sawgrass is cool on its own but they went a step further for these golfers. Each golfer was assigned a PGA TOUR employee to be their caddie and veteran PLAYERS announcer Doug Kidd announced each of them on the First Tee.

“About a week ago I got a text while I was on the golf course and I freaked out I kinda scared everyone else on the driving range because I could not believe it,” said Grace Richards.

Playing the Stadium course can be stressful for professionals golfers, so it is easy to understand why Brandon Fowler said he was a little nervous on the first tee.

“I was shaken but I pulled through and hit a good shot on the first shot,” said Fowler.

Richards said “The pros have played this course and the pressure that adds. If I can shoot par on this hole then Justin Thomas should be able to shoot par on this hole as well.”

With the nerves from the first tee behind them, all four golfers enjoyed the rest of their round and say this is an experience they will remember forever.

Matthew Yang said, “Now that I am actually playing it it is like it is surreal like you didn’t think you would be here.”

Mombo Ngu explained, “playing at the stadium course is like something that I never thought when I was 7 years old I could do but here I am actually living this dream.”