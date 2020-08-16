Jaguars will put pads on at training camp for 1st time this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars will put the pads on at training camp Monday for the first time this year.

It will be a step toward normal in what has been a decidedly abnormal camp for the team.

This is wide receiver Chris Conley’s sixth training camp and his second with the Jaguars. News4Jax asked him Sunday if there was anything that felt like a normal camp. He said just about everything is different this year.

“I can only speak to my perspective. This is my sixth training camp, and honestly, for me, this feels completely different than any other training camp that I’ve been in. There’s a lot of guys in the locker room who haven’t been through that many camps or who have been through different camps and they can’t really spot that much of a difference. But for me, it does feel a lot different. The virus has changed a lot of things in a lot of our lives and it’s had a big effect on how we do things in the building,” Conley said. “It really takes the level of communication — it has to elevate and effort has to elevate. It’s different, but I think it’s a good opportunity for us as a team to really show that we want it.”

Conley’s position coach, Keenan McCardell, often wears two masks at practice, so he has to speak up to make sure his players hear him.

“I thought I was about to pass out one day and I had to take both masks off,” McCardell said. “Other than that, it’s been good. But for COVID’s sake, I’m trying to get everybody ready because we don’t know who could test positive, and it’s the next man up mentality for me. I want to be able to coach guys who are ready to play at any point in this season because we never know what could happen.”

So far in camp, the Jaguars have largely kept the contact to a minimum. That will begin to increase as they put the pads on Monday. It will be interesting to see around the NFL if there is an increase in positive COVID-19 tests once that happens.