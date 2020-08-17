Gators to open at Ole Miss, Bulldogs begin season at Arkansas

The first week of the SEC football schedule is out and it includes road games for both the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs.

Florida will open the season Sept. 26 at Ole Miss while Georgia travels to Arkansas the same day.

The rest of the SEC schedule will be released at 7 p.m. That release will include the Florida-Georgia game that Gators’ athletics director Scott Stricklin said would remain in Jacksonville when he addressed media earlier in August.

The rest of the schedule includes Missouri playing host to Alabama, Kentucky playing at Auburn, LSU opening at home against Mississippi State, Tennessee traveling to South Carolina, and Texas A&M hosting Vanderbilt.

🚨 WEEK 1 IN THE SEC 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Fn85XUvsih — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 17, 2020

Adapting to the pandemic, the Southeastern Conference announced that they would play a schedule that only included teams within the conference. The Big 12 and ACC announced intentions for teams to play one nonconference game each.