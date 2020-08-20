Father of Ohio State football player plans peaceful protest at Big Ten offices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Randy Wade got to thinking about it over the past week and a half and came up with a plan.

Take that message right to the source.

Wade, whose son, Shaun, graduated from Trinity Christian Academy and plays cornerback at Ohio State, isn’t done speaking up on behalf of athletes in the Big Ten Conference. He wants to know why the Big Ten canceled the fall sports season just days after announcing its full football schedule. Why can athletes safely play in the ACC, Big 12 and SEC, yet not in the Big Ten?

On Monday, Randy purchased plane tickets to Chicago with plans to lead a peaceful protest on the doorsteps of the Big Ten offices bright and early Friday morning. He said that parents from six Big Ten schools expressed interest or had said they planned to join him.

“I just thought as a parent what can I do to say … I tried,” he said. “Kind of put this idea together.”

That idea started with conversation and then a social media post that went viral. He has been drumming up support for his cause across the national media ever since.

Will it lead to anything?

While Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has said that the decision of the conference is final, Randy said that he’s compelled to not stand by and do nothing.

“When people unite and come together for a cause, there’s always hope,” Randy said.

When the Big Ten canceled fall sports on Aug. 11 due to concerns about the coronavirus, it sparked a variety of emotions across the board. Some felt that it was justified to not play during a pandemic. Many thought it was extreme to cancel sports just six days after releasing a football schedule.

Randy said that didn’t sit well with him.

Three of the Power Five conferences — the Atlantic Coast, Big 12 and Southeastern — are planning on playing fall sports during the pandemic. Ohio State, like other Big Ten programs, had been following a meticulous protocol to ensure it could stay healthy through the coronavirus and play games this season.

“When you look at what the Big Ten’s looking at [medical data] to what Alabama … for the information they’re getting, it’s like such a disparity between the two,” he said. “I know it’s like that in life, but that’s a big disparity between the information they’re getting.”

The more that he spoke to parents of other players the more things chafed at him. When Randy saw the momentum that an online petition started by Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields generated (it has more than 290,000 signatures) Randy said it pushed him into action.

He spoke to his son. He spoke to coaches and other parents. And he let the Buckeyes know the campaign that he was mounting.

“The biggest thing I did was call Ohio State to let them know what I was doing, get their point of view on the whole thing to make sure, I’m not aligned with them, but they know my point of view, of what I’m doing,” Randy said. “Because as a parent of Ohio State I represent them. I represent my family here, of course myself, stuff like that.”

Randy said that his mission is to speak up on behalf of all of the Big Ten athletes affected by the decision.

Shaun, a selection on the News4Jax All-25 football team, doesn’t need the season from an NFL draft standpoint. Had he entered the draft this year, Shaun would have likely been a first-round pick, but he opted to return to Columbus and pursue a national championship. The Buckeyes lost to Clemson in the College Football Playoff national semifinals this past season.