Jaguars’ GM Dave Caldwell calls Ngakoue trade report ‘erroneous’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One day after a report surfaced saying the Jaguars would trade Yannick Ngakoue to the Jets within a day or two, Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell disputed the report but said that conversations have taken place between the team and Ngakoue’s new agents.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s NFL Radio, Caldwell told Alex Marvez and Charles Davis, “the unsubstantiated report really kind of caught me off guard, too. So I don’t know where it came from or who it came from. But if he’s being traded, I wish somebody would let me know.” A report from The Athletic on Wednesday said that a trade was imminent.

Ngakoue, 25, was tagged as the Jaguars franchise player after the 2019 season, but the defensive end has refused to sign the tender offer, which would tie him to the team on a one-year contract worth nearly $18 million. He has repeatedly expressed a desire to play somewhere other than Jacksonville.

Since being selected in the third round of the 2016 draft, Ngakoue has outperformed his draft spot and the contract that came with it. He earned all-rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers Association of America after an eight sack season his first year, then helped the Jaguars defense set a franchise record for sacks in 2017 en route to the AFC championship game. Ngakoue finished the season with 12 sacks and made the AFC Pro Bowl team.

While the team’s performance lagged the next two years, Ngakoue continued to put up good sack numbers, finishing 2018 with 9.5 sacks and 2019 with eight sacks. He has played in every game but one since coming into the league, missing only the Week 2 matchup with the Texans in 2019 because of a hamstring injury.

Caldwell said that he has had conversations with multiple teams about Ngakoue, but it’s clear the trade offers have not been rich enough to convince the Jaguars to make a deal.

“Right now, we’re in a holding pattern,” Caldwell said. “He’s in a holding pattern, but we’re having contact with him and his agent, and we’ve talked to some teams but there’s nothing immediate that’s going to happen here.”