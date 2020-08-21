Brunell: smaller crowds, less atmosphere could be tough on young teams like Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars announced in July that the team would limit capacity to a quarter of the stadium at home games this season. The bottom eight rows of TIAA Bank Field will not be available as part of the NFL’s gameday protocols to distance fans from players and coaches to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The team is also creating distance in the stands between groups of people who are familiar--family and friends, so they can be distanced if they don't know the fans sitting near them.

The league announced Wednesday that cheerleaders and sideline reporters will not be allowed on the field--we may see them in the stands.

So how will this all impact the game on the field? News4Jax sports analyst Mark Brunell says some players, especially younger players, may find it difficult to adjust to playing a game sparsely attended by fans.

“The younger players are going to have to really lean on those (veteran) guys to keep them focused,” Brunell said. “The older players, the guys that have been around, have a huge responsibility not only to play well and on Sundays to make sure these young guys that are moving into an entirely different environment, it’s going to be strange. It’s going to be an adjustment.

“But it’s just the way it is. The good thing is it’s the same for everyone. So whatever team can adjust to that and handle that ghost-town type environment, that team will be just fine. The younger teams, like the Jaguars, might have a tough time with it.”

The Jaguars also have plans to increase health and safety for fans that will make concessions and movement into and out of the stadium operate differently than in past years. The team will unveil those plans as the season approaches. Post-game locker room interviews are out. All interviews will be conducted as they have throughout training camp, in a virtual environment.