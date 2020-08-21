Chip on Gardner Minshew’s shoulder still there and that’s a good thing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The chip on Gardner Minshew’s shoulder isn’t going anywhere.

The Tank for Trevor slogans and projections of yet another losing season are all good offseason headlines. For Minshew, all of those perceived slights and continued doubts are fuel for the second-year Jaguars quarterback.

He doesn’t plan on changing his mindset. Minshew said that he’ll always have that with him.

“I think if you’re the type of guy that, once you get somewhere, that chip is no longer with you, then you probably never really had it in the first place. I think the guys that are really hungry, carry that with them. Whether like, you see [Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB] Tom Brady, he’s 42 or whatever years old and he’s still working as hard, if not harder than he always has. And I think there’s certain guys that are going to push themselves no matter what situation they’re in.”

Minshew has traveled a winding and well-known path, from former college walk-on to NFL starter for a franchise that is desperate for stability at the position.

Minshew was lightly recruited out of high school in Brandon, Miss. and went to Troy as a walk-on, then transferred to a junior college. From there, he wound up at East Carolina and split time with former Baker County High School star Thomas Sirk.

After graduating there, Minshew committed to Alabama as a grad transfer. The path to playing time at Alabama was quite a bit more congested — the quarterback room included Jalen Hurts, current starter Mac Jones and eventual first-round draft pick Tua Tagovailoa — and Minshew’s time left in college didn’t afford him the luxury wind up in, at best, a platoon system.

So Minshew wound up at Washington State, played for coach Mike Leach and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy balloting.

Minshew felt he was better than his draft position indicated — the Jaguars took a shot on him in the sixth round — and that perceived slight continues to exist.

Jaguars quarterbacks coach Ben McAdoo said Minshew’s path to the NFL and his desire to keep that chip on his shoulder to fuel him is something that he likes in a player.

“He’s also a guy to me that’s very gritty. When you look at his past and the things that he’s been through in the game. I like to coach a player like that, someone who’s been through some things. He’s not a guy who’s had smooth sailing, so he has a little bit of a chip on his shoulder there and I like that,” McAdoo said.

“The last thing is he’s hungry. He wants to get better, not just in the system, but he wants to get better fundamentally. He wants to keep continuing to improve each and every day, just little things. If we can get better at one thing each and every day, then he’s got a chance to stack those successes, move him forward, and improve a big chunk of his game as you take it to the end of the season.”

Minshew wouldn’t have even seen the field in 2019 under an ideal scenario. The Jaguars spent big to sign free agent Nick Foles, but he suffered a broken collarbone in the opening quarter of the season opener and was ineffective in his return. Minshew started 12 games and won six of them as a rookie and won over a fanbase. The Jaguars saw enough from him to ship Foles out in a trade and eat an $18.8 million dead cap charge in the process.

Minshew garnered more regular season accolades in 2019 than No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, although it was Murray who won NFL offensive rookie of the year honors. Pro Football Focus graded Minshew as the best rookie quarterback in the league last year. When it came to voting for the rookie of the year, Minshew didn’t even make the ballot.

Don’t think that Minshew isn’t keeping a running track of those, or seeing the bylines on the Tank for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence articles. He’s making mental notes on how little is expected of the Jaguars this season. Jacksonville’s offense thus far in camp has drawn positive reviews early and Minshew has seemed to get a handle on new offensive coordinator Jay Gruden’s playbook. Minshew thinks the Jaguars are in a good position entering 2020, but said that nothing he can say now will justify the improvement that he thinks is on the horizon.

“Yeah man, we’ve been working hard, I believe in these guys. You know, you really can’t — it doesn’t do you much good making a case right now. You know, you really can only make a case on Sundays,” he said. “I think if you talk about it right now, there’s nothing but — that’s all it is, just talk. So, I’m looking forward to actually getting out there and proving it.”