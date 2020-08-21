New role for Tom Coughlin: Advising NFL Commissioner on COVID-19 issues

According to a report by ProFootballTalk.com, Tom Coughlin is among eight former coaches, executives, and players who have joined a committee to advise NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on COVID-19 issues throughout the 2020 season.

Coughlin, who was fired from his role as the executive vice president of Football Operations for the Jaguars in December, will be joined by former NFL players Champ Baily, Isaac Bruce and Troy Polamalu, former NFL general managers Charley Casserly, Bill Polian, and Rick Smith and former coach Marvin Lewis.

According to the report, “The league decided to compile a committee of former executives, coaches, and players not currently connected to the NFL, in order to avoid the obvious conflicts of interest that would apply to members of the Competition Committee, who currently are affiliated with teams that will be affected, directly or indirectly, by the decisions the Commissioner may have to make.”

None of the members of the committee have a medical background so it is likely that they will be consulting on the impact on team operations amid the pandemic, rather than giving medical and health advice.