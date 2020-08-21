Recent Jaguars signee Josh Mauro suspended 5 games for PEDs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars lost another defensive lineman in training camp, this time to a five-game performance-enhancing substance suspension.

End Josh Mauro was suspended five games by the league on Friday afternoon, his second suspension since 2018 for performance-enhancing substances.

“Josh Mauro of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been suspended without pay for the first five games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

“Mauro is eligible to participate in all preseason practices. He will be allowed to return to the Jaguars’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 12, following the team’s Week 5 game at Houston.”

Mauro signed with Jacksonville last week to help offset its losses on the defensive line. He has 112 tackles and three sacks since entering the league in 2014. He spent last season with the Raiders.

Mauro was suspended four games by the NFL in 2018 when he played for the Giants.