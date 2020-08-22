Jaguars Young Corners Get Better Each Practice

The Jaguars secondary looks a lot different than it did this time last year.

Tre Herndon and First-round pick CJ Henderson are expected to be the Jaguars starting corners when the season begins. Henderson has missed 3 practices this week while he deals with a non-COVID 19 related illness. With Henderson out, some of the other Cornerbacks have had a chance to step up and show what they can do on the football field.

“Football is important to them, they’re all very conscientious guys, and they can handle coaching. You know, you have to allow yourself to be coached. It’s important to them, they’ve got good work ethic” said Jaguars Secondary Coach Tim Walton.

The Jaguars have 5 rookie corners all battling for a roster spot. In Saturday’s scrimmage, the Rookie cornerbacks showed up and made some plays.

Undrafted free agent Luq Barcoo was able to break up a few passes and Josiah Scott pulled in an interception. The rookies work on the field and have caught the attention of veteran starting cornerback Tre Herndon he said “those guys are working hard they are trying to apply the technique that coach is teaching them and they listen.”