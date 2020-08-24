Sports figures, organizations pay tribute to late Kobe Bryant on what would’ve been 42nd birthday

The tributes poured in from all over the sports world Sunday.
It was a somber day of remembrance for many in the sports community, as it marked what would’ve been the late Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday.
The basketball legend was one of nine people, which included his daughter Gigi, tragically killed in a helicopter accident in the Los Angeles area Jan. 26.
After Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic set Twitter on fire with a 43-point, 17-rebound and 13-assist performance, including the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired, in an overtime playoff win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, a picture of him with Bryant could be seen on the header of his Twitter page as a way to pay tribute.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged Bryant’s birthday during a training camp press conference, as well.
But Doncic and McVay certainly weren’t the only ones who had Bryant on the brain.
Here were some Twitter tributes from other athletes and organizations.
Alex Rodriguez
Legends are missed, but never forgotten.— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) August 23, 2020
I had the pleasure of calling Kobe Bryant my friend for 20 years. Nobody, and I mean nobody, worked harder and more passionately to be great, day in and day out. As a player, as a coach, as a mentor, as a husband and as a father. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/F1IxskIDyP
James Harden (courtesy of the Houston Rockets)
.@JHarden13 honoring Kobe Bryant’s birthday at practice today with custom Harden Vol. 4s. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/yhRf5F3Y8A— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 23, 2020
Bryce Harper (courtesy of NBC Sports Philadelphia)
Bryce Harper paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in a pretty cool way at tonight's game. https://t.co/ozxLIgnLPk— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 24, 2020
National Basketball Association
Remembering Kobe 💜💛 8.23.78 pic.twitter.com/l5dh9G6Vwl— NBA (@NBA) August 23, 2020
National Football League
Remembering Kobe Bryant on what would've been his 42nd birthday. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/Cerklcxkbx— NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2020
Billie Jean King
Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 years old today.— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 23, 2020
On this difficult day for his family, we send them love and prayers, and comfort from happy memories of their time together. pic.twitter.com/KSQXVKPrKH
Vince Carter
Happy 42nd Birthday my guy. You are missed!!! 🐍🙏🏽 #Mambaforever #KobeBeanBryant pic.twitter.com/sWrHAHWWLn— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) August 23, 2020
Los Angeles Dodgers
-Corey HR on the 8th pitch— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 24, 2020
-Mookie HR on the 42nd pitch (Kobe’s birthday today)
-Kiké HR on the 62nd pitch (Kobe’s 62 points vs. Mavs)
-Cody’s 8th homer and his 24th hit
-11-3 win vs. Rockies (win by 8)
Kobe was here. pic.twitter.com/34Asm1Od0I
We miss you, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/nAp4JbqTz2— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 23, 2020
Robinson Cano
Kobe forever. Thank you for inspiring us every day. RIP Legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/bS5zXX0CjP— Robinson Cano (@RobinsonCano) August 23, 2020
Michael Wilbon
What is the greatest gift I could give Kobe Bryant on his birthday?— Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) August 23, 2020
More time. pic.twitter.com/FUktf5qqdF
Scottie Pippen
Thinking about the legend @kobebryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday. Miss you, Mamba.#MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/7hTeUj3msp— Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) August 23, 2020