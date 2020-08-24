Sports figures, organizations pay tribute to late Kobe Bryant on what would’ve been 42nd birthday

The tributes poured in from all over the sports world Sunday.

It was a somber day of remembrance for many in the sports community, as it marked what would’ve been the late Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday.

The basketball legend was one of nine people, which included his daughter Gigi, tragically killed in a helicopter accident in the Los Angeles area Jan. 26.

After Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic set Twitter on fire with a 43-point, 17-rebound and 13-assist performance, including the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired, in an overtime playoff win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, a picture of him with Bryant could be seen on the header of his Twitter page as a way to pay tribute.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay acknowledged Bryant’s birthday during a training camp press conference, as well.

But Doncic and McVay certainly weren’t the only ones who had Bryant on the brain.

Here were some Twitter tributes from other athletes and organizations.

Alex Rodriguez

Legends are missed, but never forgotten.



I had the pleasure of calling Kobe Bryant my friend for 20 years. Nobody, and I mean nobody, worked harder and more passionately to be great, day in and day out. As a player, as a coach, as a mentor, as a husband and as a father. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/F1IxskIDyP — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) August 23, 2020

James Harden (courtesy of the Houston Rockets)

.@JHarden13 honoring Kobe Bryant’s birthday at practice today with custom Harden Vol. 4s. #MambaForever pic.twitter.com/yhRf5F3Y8A — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 23, 2020

Bryce Harper (courtesy of NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Bryce Harper paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in a pretty cool way at tonight's game. https://t.co/ozxLIgnLPk — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 24, 2020

National Basketball Association

National Football League

Remembering Kobe Bryant on what would've been his 42nd birthday. 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/Cerklcxkbx — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2020

Billie Jean King

Kobe Bryant would have turned 42 years old today.



On this difficult day for his family, we send them love and prayers, and comfort from happy memories of their time together. pic.twitter.com/KSQXVKPrKH — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 23, 2020

Vince Carter

Los Angeles Dodgers

-Corey HR on the 8th pitch

-Mookie HR on the 42nd pitch (Kobe’s birthday today)

-Kiké HR on the 62nd pitch (Kobe’s 62 points vs. Mavs)

-Cody’s 8th homer and his 24th hit

-11-3 win vs. Rockies (win by 8)



Kobe was here. pic.twitter.com/34Asm1Od0I — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 24, 2020

We miss you, Kobe. pic.twitter.com/nAp4JbqTz2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 23, 2020

Robinson Cano

Kobe forever. Thank you for inspiring us every day. RIP Legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/bS5zXX0CjP — Robinson Cano (@RobinsonCano) August 23, 2020

Michael Wilbon

What is the greatest gift I could give Kobe Bryant on his birthday?



More time. pic.twitter.com/FUktf5qqdF — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) August 23, 2020

Scottie Pippen