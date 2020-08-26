Jaguars could face multiple road games without fans in stands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL released the most recent results from the league-wide coronavirus testing, conducted at all 32 training camps around the league. In the period between August 12 and August 20, no players tested positive and six other personnel tested positive.

That was out of a total of over 58-thousand tests administered to over 85-hundred people.

Despite that news, the two teams who play in Los Angeles announced today that, until further notice, no fans will be allowed to attend games at the new So-Fi Stadium, where the Chargers and Rams will call home.

That could impact the Jaguars, who are scheduled to play the Chargers on Nov. 11. It would mark the second road game where the Jaguars opponent will not have any fans in the stands. The Tennessee Titans previously said that there would be no fans in the stadium in Nashville when the Jaguars play their division rivals in Week 2.

Here’s how the Jaguars road schedule will look as far as fans are concerned:

9/20 @ Tennessee – no fans for the first month of the season

10/5 at Cincinnati – Announced Tuesday that their first home game will have no fans. Further games could be “greatly reduced”

10/11 at Houston – approx. 14,000 (no fans for home opener)

11/1 at LA Chargers – no fans until further notice

11/15 at Green Bay – TBD, but the Packers are not having fans at Lambeau Field for the first month of the season at least

12/6 at Minnesota – TBD (no fans for Sept. home games)

12/20 at Baltimore - TBD (no fans for the initial part of the season)

1/3 at Colts – no more than 25 percent capacity, 16,750

As for home games, the Jaguars have announced that they’ll limit capacity to 25 percent of the stadium, that’s a little less than 17,000 tickets available for each game at TIAA Bank Field.