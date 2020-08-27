Jaguars hold 2-hour meeting, talk about ‘actionable change’ for social justice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars delayed the start of practice on Thursday morning as the team had an open discussion on social justice issues, but decided to take the field in wake of another shooting that has continued to spotlight racial issues in the country.

Coach Doug Marrone’s morning press conference was canceled as coaches and players discussed ways to create “actionable change” in the wake of another shooting of a Black man by a police officer thrust the issue back into the forefront.

“This morning, our players and coaches met for over two hours, and we continued the discussion around creating actionable change in our communities,” Marrone said.

A day earlier, the Milwaukee Bucks triggered an unprecedented stretch when players refused to take the court against the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of the NBA playoff series. That led to the league canceling all three playoff games for Wednesday.

The Bucks were protesting the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Kenosha, Wisc. Blake was shot seven times in the back by a police officer during an incident there.

Several NFL teams around the league — the Bears, Colts and Packers — canceled their Thursday practices.