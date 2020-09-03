Week 1 high school football picks: We’re off and running

Published: September 3, 2020, 10:39 am Updated: September 3, 2020, 11:06 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Friday is the first night of high school football in the area.

News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football predictions each Thursday. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Last year’s record: 291-105 (.735).

WEEK 1

Florida

Friday, Sept. 4

Alachua Santa Fe at Suwannee: Bulldogs open the season with a W. N4J pick: Suwannee 28, Santa Fe 21.

Bishop Snyder at Hilliard: Red Flashes are in position for another good season. N4J pick: Hilliard 35, Snyder 7.

Bradford at Baker County: The game of the night in the area. Bradford reached the state semifinals a season ago. N4J pick: Bradford 20, Baker County 17.

Cedar Creek Christian at Christ’s Church: Eagles get off to a strong start at home. N4J pick: Christ’s Church 28, Cedar Creek 13.

Eagle’s View at Halifax Academy: Rematch of a close one a year ago. N4J pick: Eagle’s View 31, Halifax Academy 25.

Fernandina Beach at Yulee: Nassau County showdown right out of the gate. Hornets have won six straight in this series and 10 of 13 meetings overall. N4J pick: Yulee 31, Fernandina Beach 20.

Gainesville St. Francis at St. Joseph: Flashes start things off with a win. N4J pick: St. Joseph 28, St. Francis 7

St. Johns CD at Munroe Day, 6 p.m.: Spartans notch a win for their new coaching staff. N4J pick: SJCD 27, Munroe Day 20.

NFEI at Providence: Another good Week 1 matchup. This one goes to the visiting Eagles. N4J pick: NFEI 31, Providence 21.

West Nassau at Palatka: Warriors want to play a more challenging schedule and they head to Putnam County to kick things off. N4J pick: West Nassau 28, Palatka 21.

Kickoff classics, scrimmages

Bishop Kenny at Bolles, kickoff classic

Trinity Christian at Gainesville Buchholz, kickoff classic

University Christian at Episcopal, kickoff classic, 6 p.m.

Georgia schedule

Brantley County at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

Brunswick at Pierce County, 7:30 p.m.

Cook at Ware County, 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy at Savannah Islands, 7:30 p.m.

Richmond Hill at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Off: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bartram Trail, Clay, Columbia, Creekside, Crescent City, Englewood, First Coast, Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Fort White, Interlachen, Jackson, Keystone Heights, Lee, Mandarin, Matanzas, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Parker, Paxon, Ponte Vedra, Raines, Ribault, Ridgeview, Sandalwood, St. Augustine, Stanton, Union County, Westside, White, Wolfson.