Jalen Ramsey becomes highest-paid cornerback in NFL with $105 million contract

LOS ANGELES – Jalen Ramsey is getting paid.

According to his agent, Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams have agreed to terms on a five-year, $105 million extension.

That makes the polarizing former Jacksonville Jaguars player the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Last year, the Jaguars shipped the star cornerback to the Los Angeles Rams for three draft picks, including first-round selections in 2020 and ’21. Ramsey, who played college football at Florida State University, was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars fifth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.

One of the many issues that led to the Jaguars trading Ramsey was that he wanted to be paid and paid well.

During his last year in Jacksonville, he arrived at training camp in a Brinks truck with a hype man touting him. Ramsey spoke openly in training camp about his desire for a new contract and said he felt that he had outperformed his rookie deal, which ran through 2020 after the team picked up his fifth-year option.

According to ESPN, Ramsey now becomes the first defensive back in NFL history to sign a deal worth over $100 million. His $71.2 million at signing is the largest guarantee to a defensive back, ESPN reported.

Ramsey made 33 total tackles, one interception and four pass breakups in nine games with the Rams in 2019. Following the conclusion of the 2019 season, he was named to his third straight Pro Bowl and made his third career appearance on the NFL’s Top 100 players list.