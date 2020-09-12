High school football 2020: Week 2 scoreboard from around the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first full week of high school football is in the books. Here’s a glance at scores from around the area after a rainy Friday night of games.
WEEK 2
FLORIDA
Thursday, Sept. 10
Jackson 36, Englewood 7
Friday, Sept. 11
Baker County 49, Orange Park 0
Baldwin 12, Westside 6
Bartram Trail 50, Creekside 40
Bishop Snyder 12, Rocky Bayou Christian 0
Bolles 36, Trinity Christian 12
Cedar Creek Christian 54, Ocala St. John Lutheran 0
Clay 33, University Christian 12
Eagle’s View (1-0) at Christ’s Church (1-0)
Episcopal 42, Bishop Kenny 38
Fernandina Beach 37, Interlachen 0
Fleming Island 29, Palatka 7
Fletcher 23, Parker 0
First Coast at Ribault, postponed, weather
Hawthorne 54, Zarephath Academy 0
Hilliard 27, Paxon 14
Joshua Christian at St. Johns CD (0-1), canceled
Mandarin 14, Atlantic Coast 0
Oakleaf 35, Buchholz 14
Ponte Vedra 24, Nease 7
Providence 37, Stanton 6
Ridgeview 28, Wolfson 7
St. Augustine 49, Middleburg 0
Suwannee 38, Hamilton County 6
Union County 18, Dixie County 14
Venice 40, Raines 6
Villages Charter 50, Crescent City 0
White 38, Menendez 30
Wildwood 42, St. Joseph 14
Williston 22, NFEI 6
West Nassau 7, Yulee 0
OFF: Columbia, Flagler Palm Coast, Fort White, Joshua Christian, Lee, Matanzas, Sandalwood.
GEORGIA
Friday, Sept. 11
Camden County 31, Glynn Academy 14
Brunswick 21, McIntosh County Academy 6
Ware County 36, Richmond Hill 29
Pierce County 14, Wayne County 0
OFF: Charlton County (1-0).