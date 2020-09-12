High school football 2020: Week 2 scoreboard from around the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The first full week of high school football is in the books. Here’s a glance at scores from around the area after a rainy Friday night of games.

WEEK 2

FLORIDA

Thursday, Sept. 10

Jackson 36, Englewood 7

Friday, Sept. 11

Baker County 49, Orange Park 0

Baldwin 12, Westside 6

Bartram Trail 50, Creekside 40

Bishop Snyder 12, Rocky Bayou Christian 0

Bolles 36, Trinity Christian 12

Cedar Creek Christian 54, Ocala St. John Lutheran 0

Clay 33, University Christian 12

Eagle’s View (1-0) at Christ’s Church (1-0)

Episcopal 42, Bishop Kenny 38

Fernandina Beach 37, Interlachen 0

Fleming Island 29, Palatka 7

Fletcher 23, Parker 0

First Coast at Ribault, postponed, weather

Hawthorne 54, Zarephath Academy 0

Hilliard 27, Paxon 14

Joshua Christian at St. Johns CD (0-1), canceled

Mandarin 14, Atlantic Coast 0

Oakleaf 35, Buchholz 14

Ponte Vedra 24, Nease 7

Providence 37, Stanton 6

Ridgeview 28, Wolfson 7

St. Augustine 49, Middleburg 0

Suwannee 38, Hamilton County 6

Union County 18, Dixie County 14

Venice 40, Raines 6

Villages Charter 50, Crescent City 0

White 38, Menendez 30

Wildwood 42, St. Joseph 14

Williston 22, NFEI 6

West Nassau 7, Yulee 0

OFF: Columbia, Flagler Palm Coast, Fort White, Joshua Christian, Lee, Matanzas, Sandalwood.

GEORGIA

Friday, Sept. 11

Camden County 31, Glynn Academy 14

Brunswick 21, McIntosh County Academy 6

Ware County 36, Richmond Hill 29

Pierce County 14, Wayne County 0

OFF: Charlton County (1-0).