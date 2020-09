High school cross country 2020: Looking at the early leaders across the area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school cross country season is underway. Races have been limited thus far, but the schedule picks up quickly. Two big meets on the horizon — the Bale-N-Trail at Bartram Trail is Saturday and the Katie Caples Invitational is Sept. 26.

Nease’s Bradley Ball and St. Augustine’s Reilly Barber, who front the boys and girls honor roll this week, respectively, won their races at the Craig Speziale Invitational.

A look at the high school cross country honor roll through Sept. 16. The events include only times that were run in the regular season.

Boys

Rank, Runner, School, Time, Event

1. Bradley Ball, Nease, 15:36, Craig Speziale Invitational

2. Matthew Stratton, St. Johns Country Day, 15:59, Craig Speziale Invitational

3. Jesse Benavides, Creekside, 16:16, Craig Speziale Invitational

4. Lucas Bouquout, Ponte Vedra, 16:20, Craig Speziale Invitational

4. Jemesu Picone, Bartram Trail, 16:20, Craig Speziale Invitational

6. Logan Sallas, Bartram Trail, 16:28, Craig Speziale Invitational

7. Caden Kwiatkowski, Fernandina Beach, 16:38, Craig Speziale Invitational

8. Jahari White, Bartram Trail, 16:44, Craig Speziale Invitational

9. Steven Durr, Fernandina Beach, 16:45, Craig Speziale Invitational

10. Branden McDonald, Bartram Trail, 16:51, Craig Speziale Invitational

Girls

Rank, Runner, School, Time, Event

1. Reilly Barber, St. Augustine, 18:46, Craig Speziale Invitational

2. Elizabeth Iliff, Creekside, 19:26, Craig Speziale Invitational

3. Emma Millson, Fleming Island, 19:38.57, Clay Schools Invite Only

4. Lauren Bing, Ponte Vedra, 19:46, Craig Speziale Invitational

5. Emma Mussante, Middleburg, 19:47.67, Clay Schools Invite Only

6. Laci Watford, University Christian, 19:55, Craig Speziale Invitational

7. Naila Etique, Nease, 19:56, Craig Speziale Invitational

8. Marisa Kortright, Fleming Island, 19:59.95, Clay Schools Invite Only

9. Gabriella Berardi, Ponte Vedra, 20:08, Craig Speziale Invitational

10. Ellie Moritz, Ponte Vedra, 20:09, Craig Speziale Invitational

Source: Flrunners.com