Jaguars know stopping Henry is key to victory in Tennessee

If the Jaguars want to snap a 6-game losing streak in Tennessee, it all starts with slowing down Titans running back Derrick Henry.

This past Monday at Denver, Henry carried the ball 31 times, six more times than any other NFL player in Week 1. The Titans are preparing on a short week, but Henry said this week he is used to getting the ball a lot, even saying he had a few 50 carry games while he was a Yulee High School. So the Jaguars defense will have to find away to slow him down or it will be a long game.

Tennessee is 14-0 when Henry rushes for 100 yards or more. Henry also is averaging 104 yards rushing against AFC South teams since becoming the starter in 2018.

“You hit him, hit him hard, hit him fast, hit him early,” said Jaguars defensive end Josh Allen. "Basically, just hit him as hard as you can before he takes off running.”

The Jaguars are looking for a 2-0 start following last week’s home win over Indianapolis.

“They’re pretty big, but they get on their knee at night and pray to the same God we do," said Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard. "So, we’re going to go out there and we’re going to give our best football and try to go ball out. But don’t get me wrong, like you said, it’s going to be a great challenge. They have a really good team coming off an AFC Championship run last year. They’re a really good team, [I] have a lot of respect for them. It’s going to be a heck of a challenge and we’re looking forward to it.”

Even after beating the Colts, there still aren’t many people outside of the Jaguars locker room who believe they can win on Sunday.

“I mean, because of the guys that are not here anymore," Allen said. "A lot of good players left our organization and they really saw that and they’re just like, ‘Oh they’re weak now.’ But little do they know, they’re not in the locker room with us. They don’t see the guys that we have and they don’t see how well we play together. We’re a family, man. We play for each other, we play as one. And that’s just how our mindsets [are] and I’m just excited to get going again.”