News4Jax Super 10: Newcomer Baldwin enters the rankings this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The fourth installment of the News4Jax Super 10 poll for the 2020 high school football season.

It will be published each Tuesday during the season. All games this week are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

(Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification)

1. (1) Bolles, (2-0), Class 4A

Last week: d. St. Augustine, 40-23.

This week: vs. Creekside (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: A challenge on the road last week saw the Bulldogs outscore St. Augustine 30-6 after halftime. The gameplan is simple: Give the ball to Kade Frew (216 rushing yards, 3 TDs last week) and get out of the way.

2. (2) Bartram Trail, (2-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Mandarin, 26-13.

This week: vs. St. Augustine (1-1)

Glance: The Bears used defense last week to beat the Mustangs for the second year in a row. Rival St. Augustine is on deck next and that game, despite the lopsided history, has the potential to go any which way.

3. (4) Fleming Island (2-0), Class 7A

Last week: d. Fletcher, 28-20.

This week: vs. Ridgeview (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: Golden Eagles passed their first big challenge of the season last week in a trip to Neptune Beach. On tap now is an in-county showdown with unbeaten Ridgeview.

4. (8) Baker County (3-0), Class 5A

Last week: d. White, 47-0.

This week: Off.

Glance: Other than No. 1 Bolles, the Wildcats have been the area’s most impressive team to start the season. They’ve outscored teams a combined 129-6 this season and have a nine-quarter scoreless streak going.

5. (7) Lee (1-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Ribault, 26-18.

This week: at Mandarin (1-1), 6 p.m.

Glance: Generals shook off a rough recent history against Ribault and knocked off the Trojans in their opener. Another tough Gateway Conference opponent awaits this week.

6. (3) Oakleaf (1-1), Class 8A

Last week: lost to Lowndes, 37-17.

This week: vs. University Christian (1-1)

Glance: Knights went on the road last week and absorbed a one-sided loss against the nationally ranked Vikings. I think it’s safe to say Lowndes is the most difficult non-area opponent for any area team this season. I’d put both Plantation American Heritage (the Patriots face both Bartram Trail and Trinity Christian) and Valdosta (which hosts Westside) behind Lowndes on that list.

7. (6) Trinity Christian (0-1), Class 3A

Last week: Off.

This week: vs. Columbia (0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Conquerors get back in action after a week off and they jump right back in with a challenging opponent in the Tigers.

8. (5) Mandarin (1-0), Class 8A

Last week: lost to Bartram Trail, 26-13.

This week: vs. Lee (1-0), 6 p.m.

Glance: The offense didn’t get into a rhythm against Bartram Trail last week (it scored just six points) but the Mustangs turned in another good defensive game.

9. (9) Columbia (0-0), Class 6A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Trinity Christian (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: Nothing on the schedule thus far for the Tigers, who open their season on Friday at Trinity in what should be one of the best games this week.

10. (NR) Baldwin (2-0), Class 3A

Last week: d. West Nassau, 36-31.

This week: vs. Episcopal (2-0), 6 p.m.

Glance: The Indians get the nod here ahead of contenders Ponte Vedra and Flagler Palm Coast due to their quality of wins thus far. They’ve beaten a pair of playoff teams from 2019 (Westside, 12-6 in 3 OT and West Nassau, 36-31) to start the season.

Dropped out: St. Augustine (1-1, Class 6A), lost to Bolles.

On the bubble: Clay (2-0, Class 5A); Creekside (1-1, Class 7A); Flagler Palm Coast (1-0, Class 8A); Fletcher (1-1, Class 7A); St. Augustine (1-1, Class 6A); Sandalwood (1-0, Class 8A); University Christian (1-1, Class 2A); Westside (1-1, Class 5A); West Nassau (2-1, Class 4A).

WEEK 4 SCHEDULE

FLORIDA

All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Friday, Sept. 25

Atlantic Coast (0-1) at Parker (1-1), 6 p.m.

Bishop Snyder (1-2) at Branford (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Bradford (1-2) at Suwannee (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Carrollwood Day (1-1) at Fort White (0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Clay (2-0) at Palatka (0-3)

Columbia (0-0) at Trinity Christian (0-1)

Creekside (1-1) at Bolles (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Eagle’s View (1-2) at Gainesville St. Francis (0-3)

Englewood (0-2) at Middleburg (0-2)

Episcopal (2-0) at Baldwin (2-0), 6 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast (1-0) at Fletcher (1-1), 6 p.m.

Hilliard (3-0) at St. Joseph (0-2)

Interlachen (2-1) at Union County (1-1), 7:30

Jackson (1-1) at Wolfson (0-2), 6 p.m.

Lee (1-0) at Mandarin (1-1), 6 p.m.

Matanzas (0-1) at Port Orange Atlantic (0-0)

Menendez (1-1) at Ponte Vedra (2-0)

Paxon (0-2) at Cedar Creek Christian (2-1)

Providence (1-1) at Munroe Day (3-0)

Raines (0-2) at Orange Park (0-2)

Ridgeview (2-0) at Fleming Island (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

St. Augustine (1-1) at Bartram Trail (2-0)

Sandalwood (1-0) at Ribault (0-1), 6 p.m.

Stanton (0-2) at Fernandina Beach (2-1)

Umatilla (0-0) at Keystone Heights (1-1), 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (1-1) at Oakleaf (1-1)

Westside (1-1) White (1-1), 6 p.m.

West Nassau (2-1) at Bishop Kenny (0-2)

Yulee (2-1) at Nease (0-2)

Zephyrhills Christian (2-1) at Crescent City (0-2)

Off: Baker County, Christ’s Church, First Coast, Joshua Christian, Zarephath Academy.

GEORGIA

Thursday, Sept. 24

Brunswick (1-2) at Northeast Macon (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Marietta (1-1) at Camden County (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

McIntosh County (0-2) at Charlton County (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

Ware County (2-0) at Thomson (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Off: Glynn Academy, Pierce County.