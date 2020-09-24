News4Jax volleyball Super 6: No catching up to Ponte Vedra

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball poll will be published each Thursday during the regular season. All results are through Sept. 23 matches.

Rank, (Previous), Team, Record, Classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra, (5-0, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Fletcher, Middleburg, Ridgeview.

Why they’re here: Five wins and five solid wins to open the season, including a sweep of previous No. 6 Fletcher and a quality sweep of Ridgeview. Question right now isn’t if the Sharks will lose, it’s will they ever drop a set? They’ve won 14 consecutive matches by sweep. Amy Burkhardt (52 kills), Rachel Johnson (40 kills) and Zeta Washington (40 kills) lead the way here.

2. (2) Creekside (5-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Ridgeview, Trinity Christian.

Why they’re here: A 2-0 week for the Knights, who swept both Christ’s Church and Trinity. A big one on tap Thursday night against rival Bartram Trail. Jaden McBride and Jessica Lary have combined for 117 kills for the Knights.

3. (4) Fleming Island (6-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Mandarin, Ridgeview.

Why they’re here: A 1-1 week for the Golden Eagles, who edged Bishop Kenny in 5 and lost to Bartram Trail in 5. Only six kills separate Maya Walker, Emma Richard and Jasmine Robinson. Fleming has the JJVA River city Tournament up next and a showdown with No. 1 Ponte Vedra on Oct. 1. Fleming was the last area team to beat the Sharks.

4. (5) Bolles (5-0, Class 4A)

Notable win: Bishop Kenny, Episcopal.

Why they’re here: The Bulldogs absorbed a shutout loss to Ridgeview last Thursday, then came back to beat rival Bishop Kenny 3-1. It’s the Grace Albaugh and Mila Kavalieros Show at the net. They are approaching the 100-kill mark. Ella Schellenberg leads the Bulldogs in assists (184).

5. (6) Fletcher (4-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Ridgeview, Stanton.

Why they’re here: A 1-1 week, with a 3-0 win over Trinity Christian and a 3-0 loss to Ponte Vedra. Big Gateway showdown on Thursday against Mandarin and the JJVA tournament on tap, too. Alexandra Hennessey (66 kills), Bella Phillips (55 kills) and Azra Mulalic (186 assists) pacing the Senators.

(tie) 6. (3) Bishop Kenny (4-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Yulee.

Why they’re here: The Crusaders hang on in the Super 6 this week due to the strength of schedule. Emilie Chinault leads Kenny at the net (92 kills), followed by Allison Cavanaugh (78 kills). Alexis Chin is over the 200-assist mark after 53 assists since our last Super 6.

(tie) 6. (NR) Ridgeview (6-4, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Fleming Island.

Why they’re here: I’ve got the Panthers making their way in to the Super 6 after a convincing sweep of Bolles since our last poll. They get the edge over Bartram Trail and unbeaten St. Johns Country Day due to a pair of victories over teams in our Super 6. Elaina Reynolds (104 kills) and Teeya Desgoutte (74 kills) pace the Panthers. Zoe Whaley has been tough at the net with 27 blocks. Ridgeview gets both Bartram and Middleburg next week after this weekend’s JJJVA tournament.

Others: Bartram Trail (3-3, Class 7A); Episcopal (4-1, Class 3A); Mandarin (3-2, Class 7A); Middleburg (4-2, Class 5A); Providence (3-2, Class 3A); St. Johns Country Day (10-0, Class 2A); Stanton (6-3, Class 5A); Yulee (6-2, Class 4A).