High school football 2020 Week 4 scores: Creekside stuns No. 1 Bolles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A glance at scores from around the area in Week 4 of the high school football season.

The big news of the night — Super 10 No. 1 Bolles was shocked by Creekside, 31-24 in overtime on Friday night.

Daniel Plummer threw a 6-yard touchdown to tight end Jacob Ritchie in the extra period to give the Knights (2-1) a win that they came so close to last year. Bolles (2-1) edged Creekside 24-21 last year.

Preston Strope rushed for a pair of touchdowns and Jack Goodrich had 172 receiving yards and a score, according to the Florida Times-Union. Bolles receiver Davis Ellis had 202 receiving yards and a touchdown.

How the Super 10 fared

Rank (Previous), Record, Classification, Result

1. (1) Bolles, (2-1), Class 4A: LOST to Creekside, 31-24 (OT)

2. (2) Bartram Trail, (3-0), Class 8A: Beat St. Augustine, 35-21.

3. (4) Fleming Island (3-0), Class 7A: Beat Ridgeview, 33-10.

4. (8) Baker County (3-0), Class 5A: OFF

5. (7) Lee (2-0), Class 6A: Beat Mandarin, 25-20.

6. (3) Oakleaf (2-1), Class 8A: Beat University Christian, 45-28.

7. (6) Trinity Christian (1-1), Class 3A: Beat Columbia, 28-21.

8. (5) Mandarin (1-2), Class 8A: LOST to Lee, 25-20.

9. (9) Columbia (0-1), Class 6A: LOST at Trinity Christian, 28-21.

10. (NR) Baldwin (3-0), Class 3A: Beat Episcopal, 23-13.

Full Week 4 scoreboard

FLORIDA

Friday, Sept. 25

Atlantic Coast 21, Parker 20

Baldwin 23, Episcopal 13

Bartram Trail 35, St. Augustine 21

Bishop Kenny 30, West Nassau 21

Branford 42, Bishop Snyder 6

Carrollwood Day 42, Fort White 0

Creekside 31, Bolles 24 (OT)

Eagle’s View 58, Gainesville St. Francis 30

East Lake 30, Palatka 0

Englewood 34, Middleburg 20

Fernandina Beach 34, Stanton 0

Fleming Island 33, Ridgeview 10

Fletcher 13, Flagler Palm Coast 0

Hilliard 47, St. Joseph 6

Jackson 44, Wolfson 8

Keystone Heights 35, Umatilla 0

Lee 25, Mandarin 20

Matanzas 52, Port Orange Atlantic 0

Munroe Day 34, Providence 28 (OT)

Nease 39, Yulee 34

Oakleaf 45, University Christian 28

Paxon 16, Cedar Creek Christian 12

Ponte Vedra 37, Menendez 10

Raines 56, Orange Park 0

Sandalwood 27, Ribault 26

Seffner Christian 21, NFEI 7

Suwannee 38, Bradford 20

Trinity Christian 28, Columbia 21

Union County 49, Interlachen 14

Westside 36, White 8

Zephyrhills Christian 35, Crescent City 0

Off: Baker County, Christ’s Church, Clay, First Coast, Joshua Christian, Zarephath Academy.

GEORGIA

Thursday, Sept. 24

Brunswick 41, Northeast Macon 12

Friday, Sept. 25

Camden County 24, Marietta 21

McIntosh County 29, Charlton County 21

Ware County 45, Thomson 12

Off: Glynn Academy, Pierce County.