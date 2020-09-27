St. Augustine’s Barber, both Bolles teams shine in Katie Caples XC meet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Reilly Barber continues to win and win big.

So do the Bolles boys and girls cross country teams.

Barber, the St. Augustine High School junior, won the girls elite division at the prestigious Katie Caples Invitational on Saturday night at the New World Sports Complex on Jacksonville’s westside.

The event, which is always held at Bishop Kenny in honor of Caples, a former Crusaders runner, was moved to a larger venue this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Barber ran a time of 18 minutes, 2 seconds on the 5K course, 45 seconds in front of her closest competition.

In addition to her win in the Caples event, Barber won both the Bale-n-Trail and Craig Speziale Invitational. Her time was a personal best and ranks the third in the state in the regular season. Laci Watford of University Christian was runner-up to Barber with an 18:47.

Bolles dominated the team events, sweeping the boys and girls elite titles. The boys, led by fourth-place finisher Cole Rutkowski (16:04), finished with 44 points, well in front of runner-up Ponte Vedra (97).

As a team, the Bolles girls continue to dominate the event.

Jillian Candelino finished third (18:58) to headline Bolles' winning effort. The Bulldogs had 39 points, well in front of runner-up Fleming Island. Bolles has won the event every year since 2014.

St. Johns Country Day’s Matthew Stratton was the top individual boys winner in 16:02.

Bartram Trail won the girls open division (48) over Daytona Beach Father Lopez (83). Episcopal was runner-up in the boys open division, with 73 points. South Walton won the open with 41.

The event, now in its 22nd year, honors the legacy of former Bishop Kenny runner Caples. She was injured critically in an April 1998 car accident and died less than a week later. Caples' story didn’t end with her death.

Her organs were donated as part of her death, going to five individuals across the country. Caples' story was shared in the television show, “Trauma, Life in the ER,” years ago.

Boys elite top 10 results

Place, Runner, School, Time

1. Austin Montini, Oak Hall, 15:40

2. Mac Updike, Lake Wales, 15:58

3. Matthew Stratton, St. Johns CD, 16:02

4. Cole Rutkowski, Bolles, 16:04

5. Colin Duhnoski, Bolles, 16:09

6. Lucas Bouquot, Ponte Vedra, 16:26

7. Kiran Jaishankar, Buchholz, 16:30

8. Samuel Austin, Oviedo, 16:36

9. Joshua Cills, Ponte Vedra, 16:41

10. Caden Montini, Oak Hall, 16:42

Girls elite top 10 results

Place, Runner, School, Time

1. Reilly Barber, St. Augustine, 18:02

2. Laci Watford, University Christian, 18:47

3. Jillian Candelino, Bolles, 18:58

4. Naila Etique, Nease, 19:01

5. Maxine Montoya, Bolles, 19:01

6. Lauren Jones, Oak Hall, 19:06

7. Maddie Popp, Bolles, 19:10

8. Kate Drummond, Buchholz, 19:19

9. Grace Adams, Fleming Island, 19:23

10. Emma Millson, Fleming Island, 19:27