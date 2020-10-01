Super 6 volleyball: Juggernaut Ponte Vedra rolling; new team moves in poll

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball poll will be published each Thursday during the regular season. All results are through Sept. 30 matches. District tournament pairings were also released this week. They can be found here.

Rank, (Previous), Team, Record, Classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra, (11-0, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Creekside, Fleming Island, Fletcher, Florida High, Mandarin, Middleburg, Ridgeview, Santa Fe.

Why they’re here: It’s not even fair at this point. The Sharks churned through the JJVA River City Classic with five consecutive sweeps. If you’re keeping track at home, Ponte Vedra has won 20 straight matches all by sweep. Included in that last stretch were wins over an always tough Santa Fe, and Super 6 ranked teams in Creekside and Fleming Island. Sharks may win the state championship with one of the most dominant seasons we’ve ever seen. Zeta Washington (89 kills), Amy Burkhardt (79 kills) and Rachel Johnson (73 kills) lead the Sharks.

2. (2) Creekside (11-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail (twice), Bishop Kenny (twice), Florida High, Ridgeview (twice), Santa Fe, Trinity Christian.

Why they’re here: A 6-1 march since our last Super 6 for the Knights, who picked up several quality wins in the JJVA tourney, including a 2-1 of Santa Fe and a pair of wins over previously ranked Kenny. Their lone loss was to No. 1 Ponte Vedra. Jaden McBride leads the Knights in offense (153 kills). Any other season, Creekside would be sitting atop this poll with the season it is having.

3. (5) Fletcher (12-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Mandarin, Middleburg (twice), Ridgeview, Sneads, Stanton.

Why they’re here: Seven wins in a row for the Senators, including quality Ws over Middleburg (twice), Bolles and Sneads at the JJVA tourney. Big challenge on Thursday against a tough Bartram Trail team that is better than its record indicates. Fletcher’s lone loss is against No. 1 Ponte Vedra. Alexandra Hennessey (129 kills) and Bella Phillips (110 kills) lead Fletcher at the net.

4. (NR) Providence (10-2, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bolles, P.K. Yonge, Stanton, Trinity Christian, Yulee (twice).

Why they’re here: The Stallions are the big risers of the week, moving from the bubble portion of the poll into the Super 6. They have won seven straight matches, including a 3-2 win over previous No. 4 Bolles on Sept. 29. Their only two losses are 3-2s to Episcopal and Middleburg. Providence went 5-0 at the River City Classic. Gray Miller (123 kills) and Robin Repass (106 kills) headline the Stallions offensive attack.

5. (3) Fleming Island (8-5, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bishop Kenny, Mandarin (twice), Ridgeview (twice).

Why they’re here: An uneven week for the Golden Eagles, who went 3-3 since our last Super 6, including 2-2 at the River City Classic. Even though they lost to Kenny at the Classic, they beat the Crusaders in a full match (3-2) on Sept. 23 and stay in front by virtue of that win.

6. (6) Bishop Kenny (8-7, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Episcopal, Fleming Island, Ridgeview, Yulee.

Why they’re here: The Crusaders have been all over the board this season. They dropped four in a row, won four straight and then lost another. Two of those defeats have come to area No. 2 Creekside. Kenny was 3-2 at the River City Classic, including a win over Fleming Island. Emilie Chinault (118 kills) and Allison Cavanaugh (112 kills) lead the Crusaders.

Dropped out: Bolles, Ridgeview.

Others: Bartram Trail (4-4, Class 7A); Bolles (8-5, Class 4A); Episcopal (5-2, Class 3A); Middleburg (7-5, Class 5A); Ridgeview (8-9, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (12-0, Class 2A); Stanton (8-7, Class 5A); Trinity Christian (8-4, Class 3A); Yulee (10-3, Class 4A).