News4Jax Super 10: New team at the top with big changes across rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The sixth installment of the News4Jax Super 10 poll for the 2020 high school football season.

It will be published each Tuesday during the season. All games this week are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

For a look at how all schools are doing this season, check out the team-by-team schedules and results.

(Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification)

1. (2) Fleming Island (4-0), Class 7A

Last week: d. Creekside, 26-23.

This week: at Oakleaf (2-2).

Glance: The Golden Eagles make the move to the top spot, becoming the third school to sit atop the Super 10 this year (Bartram Trail, Bolles). Fleming has won an area-best 16 consecutive regular season games dating back to its last loss on Oct. 12, 2018. While the schedule hasn’t been overwhelming to date, quality wins over Creekside and Fletcher are solid.

2. (1) Bartram Trail, (3-1), Class 8A

Last week: lost to Plantation American Heritage, 35-10.

This week: vs. Ponte Vedra (4-0).

Glance: The Bears weren’t even close in a blowout loss to the powerhouse Patriots last week, although a defeat was somewhat expected. Now comes the game of the week in St. Johns County and a showdown against an unbeaten Sharks squad. The Bears lead this series 8-2.

3. (3) Bolles, (3-1), Class 4A

Last week: d. Palatka, 49-0.

This week: vs. Ocala Trinity Catholic (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: A demolition of Palatka last week got things back on track after an overtime loss to Creekside in Week 4. A good one on tap against a strong rushing team in Trinity Catholic should help prepare the Bulldogs for Baker County next week.

4. (4) Baker County (4-0), Class 5A

Last week: d. Westside, 35-6.

This week: at Parker (2-2), 6 p.m.

Glance: Wildcats continue to annihilate every team that they see. Baker County rolled over Westside last week and have now outscored teams 164-12 this season. An Oct. 16 matchup against Bolles looks better by the week.

5. (6) Lee (3-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Middleburg, 54-8.

This week: Off.

Glance: The Generals continue to take care of business and enter their off week unbeaten. Lee faces rival Columbia in Week 7, a game that always has the potential to be exciting.

6. (8) Trinity Christian (2-1), Class 3A

Last week: d. North Florida Educational, 42-6.

This week: vs. Mandarin (1-2).

Glance: The Conquerors have rebounded well since a Week 2 loss to Bolles. They’ll need to get through this week as healthy as possible with a trip to Plantation American Heritage on the books next week.

7. (9) Ponte Vedra (4-0), Class 6A

Last week: d. Matanzas, 38-10.

This week: at Bartram Trail (3-1).

Glance: The combined record of their opponents isn’t overwhelming (3-11), but the second half of the schedule provides the challenges. It starts in a big way this week at Bartram.

8. (6) Oakleaf (2-2), Class 8A

Last week: lost to Camden County, 25-12.

This week: vs. Fleming Island (4-0).

Glance: It’s been a bit of an uneven start for the Knights, who have been taken apart by a pair of Georgia powers. Will that tough scheduling pay off against county rival and area No. 1 Fleming Island? The Knights lead the series 5-4.

9. (10) Baldwin (4-0), Class 3A

Last week: d. University Christian, 18-12.

This week: vs. Jackson (3-1), 6 p.m.

Glance: Four games. Four wins over playoff opponents from last season. The Indians, in case you haven’t noticed, are taking on all comers and handling business. Their win last week over UC was a statement victory. Another big test looms this week against the Tigers.

10. (5) Creekside (2-2), Class 7A

Last week: lost to Fleming Island, 26-23.

This week: vs. Nease (1-2).

Glance: A tough, tight loss to new area No. 1 Fleming Island last week pushes the Knights down the Super 10. They stay in this week over a surging Fletcher squad due to a more challenging schedule.

On the bubble: Clay (3-0, Class 5A); Flagler Palm Coast (2-1, Class 8A); Fletcher (3-1, Class 7A); Hilliard (5-0, Class 1A); Sandalwood (3-0, Class 8A).

WEEK 6 SCHEDULE

FLORIDA

Thursday, Oct. 8

Hawthorne (3-0) at Bradford (1-4)

St. Joseph (0-3) at Providence (2-2)

Friday, Oct. 9

Alachua Santa Fe (1-3) at Union County (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Baker County (4-0) at Parker (2-2), 6 p.m.

Bishop Kenny (1-3) at Orange Park (0-4)

Christ’s Church (4-0) at Stanton (0-3), 6 p.m.

Daytona Beach Father Lopez (1-2) at Wolfson (0-4), 6 p.m.

Deltona Trinity Christian (3-2) at Bishop Snyder (1-4)

Eagle’s View (1-3) at Cedar Creek Christian (2-3)

Englewood (1-2) at Menendez (1-2)

Episcopal (2-1) at Pine Ridge (0-2)

Fernandina Beach (3-2) at Paxon (1-2), 6 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast (2-1) at St. Augustine (1-2)

Fleming Island (4-0) at Oakleaf (2-2)

Hilliard (5-0) at Branford (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Jackson (3-1) at Baldwin (4-0), 6 p.m.

Lake Howell (1-2) at Matanzas (1-2)

Madison County (4-1) at Columbia (0-2)

Mandarin (1-2) at Trinity Christian (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Middleburg (0-4) at Ridgeview (3-1)

Nease (1-2) at Creekside (2-2)

Ocala Trinity Catholic (2-1) at Bolles (3-1), 7:30

Pierson Taylor (2-1) at Interlachen (2-2), 7:30

Ponte Vedra (4-0) at Bartram Trail (3-1)

Raines (1-3) at Sandalwood (3-0), 6 p.m.

Ribault (1-2) at Fletcher (3-1), 6 p.m.

Suwannee (3-2) at Palatka (0-5)

West Nassau (1-3) at Clay (3-0)

White (2-2) at Atlantic Coast (1-2), 6 p.m.

Yulee (2-3) at First Coast (1-1), 6 p.m.

Zarephath Academy (1-3) at West Oaks (0-4)

Saturday, Oct. 10

Keystone Heights at Crescent City, 7 p.m.

Off: Fort White, Joshua Christian, Lee, NFEI, University Christian, Westside.

GEORGIA

Friday, Oct. 9

Benedictine (5-0) at Ware County (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Charlton County (2-2) at Clinch County (1-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Coffee (3-1) at Camden County (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Glynn Academy (2-2) at Brunswick (2-2), 7:30 p.m.*

Pierce County (4-0) at Fitzgerald (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Region games indicated by an *