News4Jax Super 6 volleyball: Ponte Vedra-Creekside stay 1-2 before showdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball poll will be published each Thursday during the regular season. All results are through Oct. 7 matches. Full district tournament pairings can be found here. Those tournaments begin on Monday, and, thanks to the blind draw used this season to set tournament pairings, will mean that several Super 6 teams won’t be playing beyond next week.

Rank, (Previous), Team, Record, Classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra, (14-0, Class 5A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Creekside, Fleming Island (twice), Fletcher, Florida High, Mandarin, Middleburg, Ridgeview, Santa Fe.

Why they’re here: Unbeaten. Unchallenged. Fourteen matches. Fourteen victories by sweep. A 23-game winning streak dating back to last season. Ranked No. 1 in the state and fifth in the country by MaxPreps. The Sharks have been simply untouchable this year. They host area No. 2 Creekside on Thursday night before taking part in the Bishop Kenny tournament on Friday. Coach Robin Mignerey’s team may not lose a set (or a game) this season.

2. (2) Creekside (13-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail (twice), Bishop Kenny (twice), Bolles, Florida High, Ridgeview (twice), Santa Fe, Trinity Christian.

Why they’re here: Add two more wins, both by sweep, to the Knights' ledger. Creekside bounced Bolles and Menendez since our last Super 6. They get another crack at No. 1 Ponte Vedra on Thursday night to slow down the Sharks freight train. They lost 25-22, 25-21 to Ponte Vedra during the JJVA tournament and those best-of-three games aren’t as difficult as the five-setters. Creekside, led by powerful hitter Jaden McBride, is no doubt the area’s best team not named Ponte Vedra. The Knights wrap up the regular season on Friday against Nease. The District 4-6A tourney will be a test, too. The Knights will likely face area No. 5 Fletcher in the district semifinals and then likely No. 3 Fleming Island in the final. The blind draw for district seeds this year means that only two of 4-6A’s three playoff contenders, will reach the playoffs. Will it be the Knights or Senators coming out of here with Fleming Island?

3. (5) Fleming Island (13-6, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bishop Kenny, Mandarin (twice), Middleburg, Ridgeview (twice).

Why they’re here: The Golden Eagles rolled through the St. Johns River Athletic Conference tournament as part of a 5-1 week. Quality wins in that span included 2-0s of Bartram and Middleburg. The lone loss came to No. 1 Ponte Vedra. Fleming is done until next week’s district tournament. The Golden Eagles, barring a semifinal upset, should face Creekside for the title.

4. (6) Bishop Kenny (10-7, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Episcopal, Fleming Island, Middleburg, Providence, Ridgeview, Yulee.

Why they’re here: Good week of action for the Crusaders, who swept previous No. 3 Providence and also beat an always-tough Middleburg by sweep. Kenny visits Bolles on Thursday night in a clash of arguably the area’s best volleyball rivalry. Those teams, thanks to the blind draw for district seeds this year, will face off in an elimination game on Oct. 13 in the District 4-4A semifinals. Raines, Ribault or White will meet either Kenny or Bolles in the championship, one of the crueler quirks of the COVID-19 postseason shakeup this year.

5. (3) Fletcher (15-2, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Mandarin, Middleburg (twice), Ridgeview, Sneads, Stanton, Yulee.

Why they’re here: A 3-1 week for the Senators, who lost to Bartram Trail (3-1), topped Yulee by sweep and then rolled into the Gateway Conference final on Thursday night against rival Mandarin. The Senators have that assignment first before facing Atlantic Coast on Oct. 12 in the District 4-6A quarterfinals. They’ll be favored there to reach the semis against No. 2 Creekside, a daunting task.

6. (4) Providence (11-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bolles, P.K. Yonge, Stanton, Trinity Christian, Yulee (twice).

Why they’re here: A 1-1 week for the Stallions, who swept Nease and then lost by sweep to Bishop Kenny. The Stallions have a No. 6 seed (seeds were determined by blind draw) but should be favored to win District 2-3A.

Others: Bartram Trail (7-6, Class 7A); Bolles (9-6, Class 4A); Christ’s Church (8-6, Class 2A); Episcopal (6-2, Class 3A); Middleburg (9-7, Class 5A); Ridgeview (11-9, Class 5A); St. Johns Country Day (13-0, Class 2A); Trinity Christian (8-6, Class 3A); Yulee (11-5, Class 4A).