News4Jax Super 10: Two newcomers make season debut in rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The seventh installment of the News4Jax Super 10 poll for the 2020 high school football season.

It will be published each Tuesday during the season. All games this week are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

For a look at how all schools are doing this season, check out the team-by-team schedules and results.

(Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification)

1. (2) Bartram Trail, (4-1), Class 8A

Last week: d. Ponte Vedra, 33-17.

This week: at Nease (1-3).

Glance: Back to the top for the Bears, who have been in this position now three times this season. They dispatched previously ranked Ponte Vedra last week. The weeks after this one are big, at home against Oakleaf (Oct. 23) and home against unbeaten Sandalwood on Oct. 30.

2. (3) Bolles, (4-1), Class 4A

Last week: d. Ocala Trinity Catholic, 24-7.

This week: at Baker County (5-0).

Glance: The Bulldogs keep rolling along since an OT loss to Creekside a couple weeks back. This week should be one of the best regular season clashes left on the schedule for Bolles with the exception of the regular season finale against Daytona Beach Mainland.

3. (4) Baker County (5-0), Class 5A

Last week: d. Parker, 42-14.

This week: vs. Bolles (4-1).

Glance: Wildcats gave up a season-high in points last week. Yes, 14 points is the most Baker County has surrendered all year. The Wildcats have outscored opponents 206-26. They have yet to see an opponent the likes of the Bulldogs though in what should be the game of the night in the area.

4. (6) Lee (3-0), Class 6A

Last week: Off.

This week: at Columbia (0-2), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Generals go on the road to Lake City this week to meet the reeling Tigers. This clash is usually one to decide the district title. This year, it’s a chance for the Generals to stay perfect. Columbia isn’t nearly as bad as its 0-2 record seems.

5. (8) Oakleaf (3-2), Class 8A

Last week: beat Fleming Island in OT, 29-22.

This week: at Mandarin (1-3), 6 p.m.

Glance: Big win over previous No. 1 Fleming Island last week in a thriller, a game in which the Knights were down in late yet came back to win. Oakleaf has yet to lose to a team from the state.

6. (6) Trinity Christian (3-1), Class 3A

Last week: d. Mandarin, 33-7.

This week: at Plantation American Heritage (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Conquerors stretched their winning streak to three after taking apart Class 8A Mandarin last week. Safe to say that Trinity has recovered and made adjustments since a Week 2 loss to Bolles. Biggest challenge of the season this week on the road at Heritage. The Patriots, ranked 20th nationally by MaxPreps, crushed No. 1 Bartram by 25 two weeks ago.

7. (1) Fleming Island (4-1), Class 7A

Last week: lost to Oakleaf in OT, 29-22.

This week: vs. First Coast (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Golden Eagles dropped their first regular season game in nearly two years last week with a tough, OT loss to county rival Oakleaf. Another tough game on tap against a Buccaneers team that has won back-to-back games.

8. (8) Baldwin (5-0), Class 3A

Last week: d. Jackson, 22-12.

This week: at Fort White (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Indians keep on winning. Last week’s victory over the Tigers was Baldwin’s first against a non-playoff team from 2019. The Indians are staying away from turnovers (four in five games) and are plus-four in the takeaway battle. Baldwin should have three players finish with double figures in sacks.

9. (NR) Fletcher (4-1), Class 7A

Last week: d. Ribault

This week: vs. Gainesville Buchholz (3-1), 6 p.m.

Glance: The Senators make their Super 10 debut after winning three consecutive games. Their lone loss was a 28-20 setback to Super 10 squad Fleming Island. We know about RB Myles Montgomery and the powerful offensive line, but this defense is legit. It will get a test this week against a very talented Buchholz squad.

10. (NR) Sandalwood (4-0), Class 8A

Last week: d. Raines, 17-8.

This week: at Ocala Trinity Catholic (2-2).

Glance: Debated on the Saints or keeping Creekside in this spot and decided on giving the edge to Sandalwood this week. The Saints have won a pair of one-point thrillers (Ribault, Clearwater Academy) and are coming off of a dominant defensive effort against Raines. A win on the road over the Celtics this week

Dropped out: Ponte Vedra (4-1, Class 6A); Creekside (3-2, Class 7A).

On the bubble: Clay (4-0, Class 5A); Creekside (3-2, Class 7A); Flagler Palm Coast (2-2, Class 8A); Hilliard (5-0, Class 1A); Ponte Vedra (4-1, Class 6A); St. Augustine (2-2, Class 6A).

WEEK 7 SCHEDULE

FLORIDA

Thursday, Oct. 15

Jackson (3-2) at Episcopal (3-1)

Stanton (0-3) at Paxon (1-3), 6 p.m.

White (2-3) at Parker (2-3), 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 16

Atlantic Coast (2-2) at Creekside (3-2)

Baldwin (5-0) at Fort White (0-3), 7:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail (4-1) at Nease (1-3)

Bolles (4-1) at Baker County (5-0)

Bradford (2-4) at P.K. Yonge (2-4)

Clay (4-0) at Menendez (2-2)

Eagle’s View (3-2) at Bishop Snyder (2-4)

First Coast (2-1) at Fleming Island (4-1), 7:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast (2-2) at Sanford Seminole (4-0)

Gainesville Buchholz (2-1) at Fletcher (4-1), 6 p.m.

Gainesville Eastside (0-4) at Ridgeview (4-1)

Interlachen (3-2) at Wolfson (0-5), 6 p.m.

Jefferson County (0-4) at Keystone Heights (3-1)

Joshua Christian (0-2) at Branford (3-1)

Lee (3-0) at Columbia (0-3)

Middleburg (0-5) at Orange Park (1-4)

NFEI (0-4) at Zephyrhills Christian (5-1), 4 p.m.

Oakleaf (3-2) at Mandarin (1-3), 6 p.m.

Palatka (0-6) at Alachua Santa Fe (2-3)

Pierson Taylor (2-2) at Crescent City (0-4)

Ponte Vedra (4-1) at Englewood (1-3), 6 p.m.

Providence (2-2) at Zarephath Academy (1-4)

St. Augustine (2-2) at Matanzas (2-2)

St. Joseph (1-4) at Father Lopez (2-2)

Sandalwood (4-0) at Ocala Trinity Catholic (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian (3-1) at Plantation American Heritage (3-0), 7:30 p.m.

University Christian (1-3) at Foundation Academy (5-0)

Wakulla (4-0) at Suwannee (4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Williston (2-4) at Union County (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Westside (2-2) at Bishop Kenny (1-4)

West Nassau (2-4) at Fernandina Beach (4-2)

Saturday, Oct. 17

Ribault (1-3) at Raines (1-3), 2 p.m.

Off: Cedar Creek Christian, Christ’s Church, Hilliard, Yulee.

GEORGIA

Friday, Oct. 16

Bradwell Institute (0-2-1) at Glynn Academy (2-3), 7:30*

Brunswick (3-2) at South Effingham (0-4), 7:30 p.m.*

Camden County (4-2) at Warner Robins (3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Turner County (4-1) at Charlton County (3-2), 7:30 p.m.*

Off: Pierce County, Ware County.