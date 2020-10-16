Nearly two dozen area teams moving on to volleyball playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school volleyball district tournaments are in the books and the area has 20 teams moving on to the state playoffs.

There were no major upsets in the district championship matches with the exception of Christ’s Church ending St. Johns Country Day’s unbeaten season with a 3-2 win (15-12 in the fifth).

The state playoffs begin Oct. 21 with Classes 5A-7A in the regional quarterfinals. Classes 2A-4A play on Oct. 22. Class 1A’s first round is Oct. 27. Four of the News4Jax Super 6 teams won their districts. Fleming Island finished as runner-up to Creekside. Only No. 5 Fletcher, which lost in the District 4-6A semifinals to No. 2 Creekside, didn’t move on.

District seeds were determined by blind draw this season.

The playoff pairings will be posted when matchups are finalized.

District championship results

(Seeds in parentheses)

District 1-7A

(3) Mandarin d. (1) Sandalwood, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16.

District 4-6A

(2) Creekside d. (1) Fleming Island, 16-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-9.

District 3-5A

(1) Ridgeview d. (2) Orange Park, 25-22, 25-13, 25-13.

District 4-5A

(4) Ponte Vedra d. (2) Daytona Beach Seabreeze, 25-8, 25-6, 25-14.

District 3-4A

(1) Baker County vs. (3) Yulee, late.

District 4-4A

(3) Bishop Kenny d. (5) Raines, 25-6, 25-5, 25-3.

District 2-3A

(6) Providence d. (4) Episcopal, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18.

District 2-2A

(1) Harvest Community d. (2) Eagle’s View, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17.

District 3-2A

(3) Christ’s Church d. (1) St. Johns Country Day, 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 25-20, 15-12.

District 5-1A

(2) Lafayette d. (5) Hilliard, 25-20, 16-25, 16-25, 25-21, 19-17.

District 6-1A

(2) Bell d. (1) Union County, 25-21, 25-14, 20-25, 25-18.

District 8-1A

(1) Crescent City d. (2) Fort Meade, 25-15, 19-25, 25-8, 25-17.