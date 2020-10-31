Bartram Trail girls golfer Elizabeth Kondal runner-up in state tournament

Bartram Trail girls golfer Elizabeth Kondal had a sterling state tournament, taking state runner-up honors in the Class 3A championship on Saturday.

Kondal had 2-under 142 over the two-round tournament at Las Colinas Mission Inn Resort and Club, finishing one stroke behind champion Jacqueline Putrino of Sarasota Riverview edged Kondal with a final-round 2-under 70. As a team, Kondal and the Bears took fourth with a 636. Riverview won the team title with a 589.

Nease was sixth with a 651. Thanya Arasu was the low scorer for the Panthers with a 12-over 156 to finish in a tie for 22nd.

The Fleming Island boys team took fifth in the Class 3A tournament, shooting a 615 to finish 21 strokes behind champion Tallahassee Chiles. Andrew Davis led the Golden Eagles finishing in a tie for 11th after carding a 4-over 148. Colton Swartz tied for 15th with a 7-over 151 for Fleming Island.

Individually, Creekside’s Andrew Riley finished in a tie for fifth with a 1-over 145 in the two-day tournament.