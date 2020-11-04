Bolles girls golfer Tori Mouton takes runner-up honors in state tournament

Bolles' Tori Mouton had a final-round 3-under 69 to finish state runner-up in the girls Class 1A golf tournament on Wednesday at Las Colinas.

Mouton had the best finish among area golfers. She finished at 5-under 139, one stroke back of Lincoln Park’s' Angelica Holman. Fernandina Beach finished in a tie for seventh place with a 69-over 657 and Bolles was eighth at 90-over 678. Fernandina Beach golfer Anika Richards tied for fifth at even-par 144. Keystone Heights Camille Jackson was 20th overall with a 6-over 150.

On the boys side at El Campeon, Wolfson finished in a three-way tie for state runner-up. The Wolfpack carded a 44-over 620, putting them 23 strokes behind champion Lake Mary Prep. Providence finished in eighth at 61-over 637.

Bolles golfer Cam Goldknapf was the low boys individual, carding a 5-over 149 to finish in a tie for runner-up, four shots behind champion Mohit Balaji. Wolfson’s Adam Vermut, who opened the day in the lead, finished 17th after a final-round 9-over 81. He was 8 over for the two-day tournament. Providence’s Andrew McLauchlan finished in a tie for 18th at 10-over 154.