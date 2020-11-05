73ºF

Week 10 high school picks: Can Oakleaf get by Clay in county showdown?

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Bartram running back Eric Weatherly, center, runs from Nease defensive backs Jordan Wilhite, left, and Creed McClafferty, Friday October 16, 2020.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back and so are our weekly predictions.

News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football picks each Thursday. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Last week: 24-7. Season: 192-66 (.744).

Week 10 picks

Thursday, Nov. 5

Bartram Trail (7-1) at Raines (3-5), 6 p.m.: Bears have won six straight against Gateway Conference teams with the last loss coming to Lee in the 2016 playoffs. N4J pick: Bartram 33, Raines 7.

Bolles (6-1) at Daytona Beach Mainland (4-1): Bulldogs won this game last year and win it again in 2020. N4J pick: Bolles 27, Mainland 20.

Jackson (4-3) at Sandalwood (5-2), 6 p.m.: Saints get back on track after back-to-back losses. N4J pick: Sandalwood 27, Jackson 14.

Trinity Christian (6-1) at Ribault (1-5), 6 p.m.: Conquerors may not allow another point this year at this rate. N4J pick: Trinity 28, Ribault 0.

Playoffs

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: Westside (4-3) at Yulee (2-6), 7:30 p.m.: Wolverines get on the board in the playoff opener. N4J pick: Westside 30, Yulee 20.

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: White (4-4) at Bishop Kenny (1-6): The second meeting of the season between these two. Commanders won big in Week 5. N4J pick: White 38, Bishop Kenny 17.

Friday, Nov. 6

Atlantic Coast (2-5) at Nease (1-6): Stingrays get a win before opening up the playoffs against Super 10 team Fletcher. N4J pick: Atlantic Coast 31, Nease 21.

Baldwin (7-0) at Middleburg (0-8): I think this game will be more difficult than the records suggest, but the Indians get it done. N4J pick: Baldwin 28, Middleburg 21.

Clay (7-0) at Oakleaf (5-3): Clay County showdown goes to the Knights. N4J pick: Oakleaf 27, Clay 20.

Creekside (4-3) at Ponte Vedra (5-3): Sharks are sliding and Knights need to regain some balance after getting clocked last week. N4J pick: Creekside 31, Ponte Vedra 14.

Flagler Palm Coast (3-3) at Hagerty (4-3): Bulldogs shocked 1A powerhouse Madison County last week. Is that the win that gives FPC momentum going forward? N4J pick: FPC 21, Hagerty 20.

Interlachen (4-4) at St. Joseph (1-6): Rams climb above .500. N4J pick: Interlachen 27, St. Joseph 13.

Keystone Heights (6-1) at Union County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.: A good pre-playoff matchup. Indians have won six straight. N4J pick: Keystone Heights 21, Union County 14.

Mandarin (3-4) at Fletcher (5-1), 6 p.m.: Senators win their second game of the week. N4J pick: Fletcher 31, Mandarin 20.

Menendez (3-4) at Matanzas (4-3): Falcons cooled off a hot Orange Park team last week. Pirates have been a bit more consistent. N4J pick: Matanzas 27, Menendez 20.

NFEI (1-6) at Dixie County (5-2), 7:30 p.m.: Bears get a win before playoffs begin. N4J pick: Dixie County 31, NFEI 13.

Ridgeview (6-2) at West Nassau (3-6): Warriors have been erratic this season, but they finish strong. N4J pick: West Nassau 28, Ridgeview 18.

St. Augustine (5-2) at Palatka (1-8): One of the oldest rivalries in the state is all Yellow Jackets. N4J pick: St. Augustine 42, Palatka 14.

Suwannee (6-2) at Baker County (7-1): Arguably the game of the night in the area. N4J pick: Baker County 38, Suwannee 34.

Young Kids in Motion (3-2) at Stanton (1-5), 6 p.m.: Can the Blue Devils end their season on a two-game winning streak?

Zarephath Academy (1-7) at Hilliard (7-0): Red Flashes wrap up an unbeaten regular season. N4J pick: Hilliard 27, Zarephath Academy 13.

Playoffs

Region 1-6A, Play-in game, Round 1: Englewood (2-5) at Columbia (1-5), 7:30 p.m.: It hasn’t been a typical season for the Tigers, but they still have deep playoff ambitions. N4J pick: Columbia 37, Englewood 7.

Region 1-3A, Play-in game, Round 1: Episcopal (4-2) at Wolfson (0-7), 6 p.m.: Eagles win here and will face Interlachen in the second round next week. N4J pick: Episcopal 35, Wolfson 6.

Region 1-2A, Play-in game, Round 1: Quincy Munroe (8-0) at University Christian (3-4), 7:30 p.m.: Do not be fooled by the records. N4J pick: University Christian 38, Munroe 7.

Region 3-1A, Play-in game, Round 1: Hamilton County (2-5) at Fort White (0-6), 7:30 p.m.: Indians haven’t been able to track down a win this season. N4J pick: Hamilton County 24, Fort White 17.

Region 4-1A, Play-in game, Round 1: Bronson (5-4) at Crescent City (0-7), 7:30 p.m.: Raiders finish the season winless. N4J pick: Bronson 34, Crescent City 14.

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Class 3A

Christ’s Church (6-0) at Orlando Christian Prep (5-2): Eagles drew an 8 seed in the SSAC playoffs, but I like their chances here. N4J pick: Christ’s Church 28, Orlando Christian Prep 27.

Providence (4-2) at Bradenton Christian (4-1): Like mentioned above, Stallions drew a low seed, but I like them here. N4J pick: Providence 34, Bradenton Christian 31.

Class A

Cedar Creek Christian (3-5) at Berean Christian (0-7): Saints on the road get the win. N4J pick: Cedar Creek Christian 35, Berean Christian 7.

Santa Fe Catholic (0-6) vs. Eagle’s View (5-2) at White: Warriors are a threat to win this class. N4J pick: Eagle’s View 27, Santa Fe Catholic 12.

Seven Rivers (4-4) at Bishop Snyder (3-5): Cardinals have won some nice games this season in games I picked against them. N4J pick: Bishop Snyder 26, Seven Rivers 20.

Off: Fernandina Beach, First Coast, Fleming Island, Paxon.

