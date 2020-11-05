Week 10 high school picks: Can Oakleaf get by Clay in county showdown?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back and so are our weekly predictions.

News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football picks each Thursday. All games are 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Last week: 24-7. Season: 192-66 (.744).

Week 10 picks

Thursday, Nov. 5

Bartram Trail (7-1) at Raines (3-5), 6 p.m.: Bears have won six straight against Gateway Conference teams with the last loss coming to Lee in the 2016 playoffs. N4J pick: Bartram 33, Raines 7.

Bolles (6-1) at Daytona Beach Mainland (4-1): Bulldogs won this game last year and win it again in 2020. N4J pick: Bolles 27, Mainland 20.

Jackson (4-3) at Sandalwood (5-2), 6 p.m.: Saints get back on track after back-to-back losses. N4J pick: Sandalwood 27, Jackson 14.

Trinity Christian (6-1) at Ribault (1-5), 6 p.m.: Conquerors may not allow another point this year at this rate. N4J pick: Trinity 28, Ribault 0.

Playoffs

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: Westside (4-3) at Yulee (2-6), 7:30 p.m.: Wolverines get on the board in the playoff opener. N4J pick: Westside 30, Yulee 20.

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: White (4-4) at Bishop Kenny (1-6): The second meeting of the season between these two. Commanders won big in Week 5. N4J pick: White 38, Bishop Kenny 17.

Friday, Nov. 6

Atlantic Coast (2-5) at Nease (1-6): Stingrays get a win before opening up the playoffs against Super 10 team Fletcher. N4J pick: Atlantic Coast 31, Nease 21.

Baldwin (7-0) at Middleburg (0-8): I think this game will be more difficult than the records suggest, but the Indians get it done. N4J pick: Baldwin 28, Middleburg 21.

Clay (7-0) at Oakleaf (5-3): Clay County showdown goes to the Knights. N4J pick: Oakleaf 27, Clay 20.

Creekside (4-3) at Ponte Vedra (5-3): Sharks are sliding and Knights need to regain some balance after getting clocked last week. N4J pick: Creekside 31, Ponte Vedra 14.

Flagler Palm Coast (3-3) at Hagerty (4-3): Bulldogs shocked 1A powerhouse Madison County last week. Is that the win that gives FPC momentum going forward? N4J pick: FPC 21, Hagerty 20.

Interlachen (4-4) at St. Joseph (1-6): Rams climb above .500. N4J pick: Interlachen 27, St. Joseph 13.

Keystone Heights (6-1) at Union County (5-3), 7:30 p.m.: A good pre-playoff matchup. Indians have won six straight. N4J pick: Keystone Heights 21, Union County 14.

Mandarin (3-4) at Fletcher (5-1), 6 p.m.: Senators win their second game of the week. N4J pick: Fletcher 31, Mandarin 20.

Menendez (3-4) at Matanzas (4-3): Falcons cooled off a hot Orange Park team last week. Pirates have been a bit more consistent. N4J pick: Matanzas 27, Menendez 20.

NFEI (1-6) at Dixie County (5-2), 7:30 p.m.: Bears get a win before playoffs begin. N4J pick: Dixie County 31, NFEI 13.

Ridgeview (6-2) at West Nassau (3-6): Warriors have been erratic this season, but they finish strong. N4J pick: West Nassau 28, Ridgeview 18.

St. Augustine (5-2) at Palatka (1-8): One of the oldest rivalries in the state is all Yellow Jackets. N4J pick: St. Augustine 42, Palatka 14.

Suwannee (6-2) at Baker County (7-1): Arguably the game of the night in the area. N4J pick: Baker County 38, Suwannee 34.

Young Kids in Motion (3-2) at Stanton (1-5), 6 p.m.: Can the Blue Devils end their season on a two-game winning streak?

Zarephath Academy (1-7) at Hilliard (7-0): Red Flashes wrap up an unbeaten regular season. N4J pick: Hilliard 27, Zarephath Academy 13.

Playoffs

Region 1-6A, Play-in game, Round 1: Englewood (2-5) at Columbia (1-5), 7:30 p.m.: It hasn’t been a typical season for the Tigers, but they still have deep playoff ambitions. N4J pick: Columbia 37, Englewood 7.

Region 1-3A, Play-in game, Round 1: Episcopal (4-2) at Wolfson (0-7), 6 p.m.: Eagles win here and will face Interlachen in the second round next week. N4J pick: Episcopal 35, Wolfson 6.

Region 1-2A, Play-in game, Round 1: Quincy Munroe (8-0) at University Christian (3-4), 7:30 p.m.: Do not be fooled by the records. N4J pick: University Christian 38, Munroe 7.

Region 3-1A, Play-in game, Round 1: Hamilton County (2-5) at Fort White (0-6), 7:30 p.m.: Indians haven’t been able to track down a win this season. N4J pick: Hamilton County 24, Fort White 17.

Region 4-1A, Play-in game, Round 1: Bronson (5-4) at Crescent City (0-7), 7:30 p.m.: Raiders finish the season winless. N4J pick: Bronson 34, Crescent City 14.

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Class 3A

Christ’s Church (6-0) at Orlando Christian Prep (5-2): Eagles drew an 8 seed in the SSAC playoffs, but I like their chances here. N4J pick: Christ’s Church 28, Orlando Christian Prep 27.

Providence (4-2) at Bradenton Christian (4-1): Like mentioned above, Stallions drew a low seed, but I like them here. N4J pick: Providence 34, Bradenton Christian 31.

Class A

Cedar Creek Christian (3-5) at Berean Christian (0-7): Saints on the road get the win. N4J pick: Cedar Creek Christian 35, Berean Christian 7.

Santa Fe Catholic (0-6) vs. Eagle’s View (5-2) at White: Warriors are a threat to win this class. N4J pick: Eagle’s View 27, Santa Fe Catholic 12.

Seven Rivers (4-4) at Bishop Snyder (3-5): Cardinals have won some nice games this season in games I picked against them. N4J pick: Bishop Snyder 26, Seven Rivers 20.

Off: Fernandina Beach, First Coast, Fleming Island, Paxon.