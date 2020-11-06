High school football 2020: Bolles falls, Westside, White win playoff play-in games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This week of high school football has games on both Thursday and Friday night, including the first postseason games of the year.

Super 10 No. 1 Bolles dropped its regular season finale in a 7-3 setback on the road against Daytona Beach Mainland. The Bulldogs (6-2) visit the Villages Charter in the Region 2-4A playoff opener next week.

In the first playoff games of 2020 in the area, White High used a monster game from running back Jaison Patterson and fended off host Bishop Kenny 34-31 to advance in Region 1-5A’s play-in game. Patterson rushed for five touchdowns in the victory. Kenny’s season ends at 1-7. The Commanders (5-4) will host Tallahassee Rickards in the Round 2 play-in game next week.

Westside routed host Yulee 32-7 in another Region 1-5A play-in game. The Wolverines used rushing TDs from DJ Otis and Donovan White in the fourth quarter to help Westside pull away. The Wolverines will host Raines (3-6) in the Round 2 play-in game next week. Yulee’s season ends at 2-7.

Week 10 scores

Thursday, Nov. 5

Bartram Trail 42, Raines 26

Daytona Beach Mainland 7, Bolles 3

Newberry (8-1) at Paxon (3-4), canceled

Sandalwood 29, Jackson 0

Trinity Christian 29, Ribault 6

Playoffs

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: Westside 32, Yulee 7

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1: White 34, Bishop Kenny 31