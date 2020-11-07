Nease’s Harrison wins XC region title; 10 area teams earn trip to state meet

One area runner and two local teams claimed high school region cross country championships on Saturday in Lake City.

Nease runner Rheinhardt Harrison continued his push to defend his state championship, winning the Region 1-4A individual title on a solid day for area athletes. Harrison ran a time of 15 minutes, 46 seconds on the 5K course at Alligator Lake. Teammate Bradley Ball was behind Harrison in 16:08.8.

The Fleming Island girls won Region 1-4A with 81 points, just in front of Mandarin. Creekside’s Elizabeth Iliff, last year’s News4Jax cross country runner of the year, was region runner-up individually with a 19:14.6. Mandarin and Creekside also earned trips to state.

The top four finishing teams in region meets qualify for state. The state cross country meet is next Friday and Saturday in Tallahassee.

The Creekside boys took region runner-up in 1-4A to Tallahassee Chiles, falling five points short of a team crown. The Knights, as well as Nease and Bartram Trail boys all qualified for state as teams.

The Ponte Vedra boys won Region 1-3A, topping Fort Walton Beach by 14 points (54-68). Lucas Bouquot was the Sharks top finisher in sixth with a 16:48.3 and followed by teammate Grant Doherty (17:01.1). St. Augustine also qualified for state with a third-place region finish.

In 1-3A girls, St. Augustine’s Reilly Barber was runner-up with an 18:57.4. The Yellow Jackets finished as region runner-up to Tallahassee Leon. The Ponte Vedra girls also join St. Augustine in qualifying for state.

Among individuals who qualified for state were Flagler Palm Coast’s Jada Williams (19:18.3) and Nease’s Naila Etique (19:26.8), who finished third and fourth, respectively in 1-4A. Fleming Island’s Jayden Scherer (17:18.6, 16th) and Mandarin’s Zachary Bradley (17:20.4, 20th) both qualified for state as individuals in 1-4A.

In 1-3A, Emma Mussante of Middleburg qualified for state as an individual, and Stanton’s Fabrizio Gowdy qualified for state as an individual, taking 12th in 17:27.8.

Region 1-4A

At Alligator Park, Lake City

Girls

Team (top four teams qualify for state)

1. Fleming Island, 81, 2. Mandarin, 90, 3. Creekside, 114, 4. Niceville, 121. Other local teams: 7. Flagler Palm Coast, 141, 8. Nease, 144, 10. Fletcher, 254.

Individual

1. Lillian Holtery, Niceville, 19:11.8; 2. Elizabeth Iliff, Creekside, 19:14.6; 3. Jada Williams, Flagler Palm Coast, 19:18.3; 4. Naila Etique, Nease, 19:26.8; 5. Kelly Davis, Chiles, 19:35.4; 6. Emma Millson, Fleming Island, 19:45.9; 7. Olivia Niewald, Spruce Creek, 19:47.5; 8. Kate Drummond, Buchholz, 19:47.9; 9. Rachel Wheatley, Spruce Creek, 19:58.2; 10. Nichole Harris, Forest, 20:00.7.

Boys

Team (top four teams qualify for state)

1. Chiles (47), 2. Creekside (52), 3. Nease (65), 4. Bartram Trail (73). Other local teams: 5. Fleming Island (111), 6. Mandarin (186), 11. Atlantic Coast (278).

Individual

1. Rheinhardt Harrison, Nease, 15:46; 2. Bradley Ball, Nease, 16:08.8; 3. Ashton Deriso, Forest, 16:44.9; 4. Ashok Jaishankar, Buchholz, 16:45.2; 5. Ben Kirbo, Chiles, 16:45.2; 6. Jahari White, Bartram Trail, 16:47.2; 7. Wyatt Townsend, Chiles, 16:53.4; 8. Nathan Reffitt, Chiles, 16:53.9; 9. Jesse Benavides, Creekside, 16:57; 10. Jalani White, Bartram Trail, 16:59.3.

Region 1-3A

At Alligator Park, Lake City

Girls

Team (top four teams qualify for state)

1. Tallahassee Leon (70), 2. St. Augustine (75), 3. Ponte Vedra (98), 4. New Smynra Beach (102). Other local teams: 11. Middleburg (250), 12. Matanzas (337).

Individuals

1. Kambry Smith, Fort Walton Beach, 18:44.6; 2. Reilly Barber, St. Augustine, 18:57.4; 3. Lillian Unger, Leon, 19:14.5; 4. Lauren Bing, Ponte Vedra, 19:44.7; 5. Deanna Bottino, Choctawhatchee, 19:46.4; 6. Emma Mussante, Middleburg, 19:50.6; 7. Chloe Fernander, Choctawhatchee, 19:56; 8. Emma Schlagter, New Smynra Beach, 20:00.1; 9. Riley Carter, New Smyrna Beach, 20:07.03; 10. Lillee Tang, Leon, 20:12.6.

Boys

Team

1. Ponte Vedra, 54; 2. Fort Walton Beach, 68; 3. St. Augustine, 74; 4. Tallahassee Leon, 114. Other local teams: 9. Stanton, 225; 11. Columbia, 285; 12. Matanzas, 330.

Individuals (top four teams qualify for state)

1. Patrick Koon, Leon, 16:19; 2. Jacob Rogers, Leon, 16:25.3; 3. Francisco Ramirez, Pace, 16:3;5.8; 4. Nicholas Samuel, Lincoln, 16:45.9; 5. Ryan Sloan, Fort Walton Beach, 16:48.1; 6. Lucas Bouquot, Ponte Vedra, 16:48.3; 7. Grant Doherty, Ponte Vedra, 17:01.1; 8. Bela Schein, St. Augustine, 17:01.3; 9. Joshua Cills, Ponte Vedra, 17:11.7; 10. Luke Larkin, Fort Walton Beach, 17:11.8.