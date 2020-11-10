News4Jax Super 10: New team at the top in final football poll of the season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 11th and final installment of the News4Jax Super 10 poll for the 2020 high school football season.

It will be published each Tuesday during the season. All games this week are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.

For a look at how all schools are doing this season, check out the team-by-team schedules and results. Make sure to check out the complete schedule below due to several adjustments this week.

(Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification)

1. (3) Trinity Christian (7-1), Class 3A

Last week: d. Ribault, 29-6.

This week: Region 1-3A quarterfinals, at Baldwin (8-0), 6 p.m.

Glance: The Conquerors end the season at the top spot after a dominant seven-game winning streak that has been all about defense. Their lone loss came to Bolles in Week 2 and it’s been a show of force since then. A lengthy playoff run isn’t just a possibility for Trinity, it’s very much expected.

2. (2) Bartram Trail, (8-1), Class 8A

Last week: d. Raines, 42-26.

This week: Off.

Glance: The Bears got a better challenge than expected from Raines in the finale and pulled away with some big defensive plays in the second half. Bartram should face Oakleaf in its playoff opener next week, a rematch of a regular season classic won by the Bears.

3. (1) Bolles, (6-2), Class 4A

Last week: Lost to Daytona Beach Mainland, 7-3.

This week: Region 2-4A quarterfinals, at Villages Charter (6-0), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Bulldogs finished the regular season with an offensive dud on the road at a very good Mainland team. That doesn’t change the expectation for an extended playoff run. Bolles is poised for a return trip to the championship game in 4A.

4. (5) Oakleaf (6-3), Class 8A

Last week: d. Clay, 41-14.

This week: Region 1-8A play-in game, vs. Nease (1-7), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: Very good finish to the regular season for the Knights, who stamped their name as the best in Clay County in 2020 with a convincing win over Clay last week. Oakleaf beat Nease by 21 two weeks ago and should win this week to set up a second meeting against Bartram Trail next week.

5. (8) Lee (5-1), Class 6A

Last week: Off.

This week: Region 1-6A play-in game, vs. Fort Walton Beach (2-4), 7 p.m.

Glance: The Generals haven’t played as many games as most area teams, but they’ve handled business accordingly. Lee’s lone loss was a 14-6 slugfest against Super 10 No. 1 Trinity Christian.

6. (6) Baldwin (8-0), Class 3A

Last week: d. Middleburg, 20-0.

This week: Region 1-3A quarterfinals, vs. Trinity Christian (7-1), 6 p.m.

Glance: An unbeaten regular season for the Indians, whose most challenging part of the schedule came in the front half of the season. It’s a tough way to open the playoffs this week against No. 1 Trinity.

7. (9) Fleming Island (6-2), Class 7A

Last week: Off.

This week: Region 1-7A Play-in game, Round 1, vs. Tate (1-5), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Golden Eagles have been steady all season, even climbing briefly to No. 1 in the area. The playoff path could very easily run three rounds deep for the Golden Eagles, who could bee poised for a Nov. 27 regional semifinal against Fletcher.

8. (10) Fletcher (6-1), Class 7A

Last week: d. Mandarin, 28-13.

This week: Region 1-7A play-in game, Round 1, at Atlantic Coast (3-5)

Glance: Senators have been solid all season, with their lone loss a seven-point defeat against Fleming Island. RB Myles Montgomery is running strong and this defense is very good.

9. (4) Baker County (7-2), Class 5A

Last week: lost to Suwannee, 35-32.

This week: Forfeit win over Arnold in Region 1-5A, play-in game.

Glance: Tough loss for the Wildcats in a back-and-forth game against Suwannee last week. They’re off this week due to COVID-19 issues forcing first-round playoff opponent Arnold to forfeit.

10. (NR) St. Augustine (6-2), Class 6A

Last week: d. Palatka, 51-8.

This week: Region 1-6A play-in game, Round 2, vs. Mosley (4-3), 7:30 p.m.

Glance: The Yellow Jackets get back in the Super 10 to end the regular season, getting the nod over teams Creekside, Sandalwood and Suwannee. The Yellow Jackets losses are to Bartram Trail and Bolles, but they’ve won five straight since.

Dropped out: Clay (7-1, lost to Oakleaf, 41-14).

On the bubble: Clay (7-1, Class 5A); Creekside (5-3, Class 7A); Flagler Palm Coast (4-3, Class 8A); Hilliard (7-0, Class 1A); Sandalwood (6-2, Class 8A), Suwannee (7-2, Class 5A).

Football playoff schedule, Week 1

Nov. 5

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1

Westside 32, Yulee 7

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1

White 34, Bishop Kenny 31

Nov. 6

Region 1-6A, Play-in game, Round 1

Columbia 41, Englewood 7

Region 1-3A, Play-in game, Round 1

Episcopal 42, Wolfson 7

Region 1-2A, Play-in game, Round 1

University Christian 42, Quincy Munroe 0

Region 3-1A, Play-in game, Round 1

Fort White 14, Hamilton County 6

Region 4-1A, Play-in game, Round 1

Bronson 33, Crescent City 8

Week 2

Thursday, Nov. 12, all games 7:30 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-8A, Play-in game, Round 1

Mandarin (3-5) at Sandalwood (6-2), 7 p.m.

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 1

Tallahassee Godby (3-3) at Paxon (3-4), 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13, all games 7:30 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-8A, Play-in game, Round 1

Nease (1-7) at Oakleaf (6-3)

Byes: Bartram Trail, Flagler Palm Coast.

Region 1-7A, Play-in game, Round 1

Creekside (5-3) at Gainesville Buchholz (6-1)

First Coast (3-3) at Tallahassee Lincoln (5-1)

Fletcher (5-1) at Atlantic Coast (3-5)

Tate (1-5) at Fleming Island (6-2)

Region 1-6A, Play-in game, Round 2

Fort Walton Beach (2-4) at Lee (5-1)

Mosley (4-3) at St. Augustine (6-2)

New Smyrna Beach (3-4) at Matanzas (5-3)

Pensacola Escambia (7-0) at Middleburg (0-9)

Ponte Vedra (5-4) at Columbia (2-5)

Region 1-5A, Play-in game, Round 2

Arnold (2-4) at Baker County (7-2), canceled due to COVID-19, Baker County wins by forfeit

Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee (0-7) at Ribault (1-6)

Raines (3-6) at Westside (5-3)

Suwannee (7-2) at Parker (2-5)

Tallahassee Rickards (1-5) at White (5-4), 7 p.m.

Bye: Baker County

Region 2-5A, Play-in game, Round 2

Citrus (1-6) at Orange Park (3-5)

Mount Dora (1-6) at Menendez (3-5)

Leesburg (0-6) at Clay (7-1)

Tavares (3-4) at Ridgeview (6-3)

Region 2-4A, Regional quarterfinals

Keystone Heights (6-2) at Bradford (4-5)

Bolles (6-2) at Villages Charter (6-0)

South Sumter (3-4) at Palatka (1-9)

West Nassau (4-6) at Fernandina Beach (6-3)

Region 1-3A, Regional quarterfinals

Episcopal (5-2) at Interlachen (5-4)

Florida State University High (7-0) at Jackson (4-4)

Trinity Christian (7-1) at Baldwin (8-0), 6 p.m.

Region 1-2A, Regional quarterfinals

Aucilla Christian (6-2) at University Christian (4-4)

Rocky Bayou Christian (3-5) at North Florida Educational (1-6)

Victory Christian (5-4) at St. Joseph (1-7)

Region 3-1A, Regional quarterfinals

Fort White (1-6) at Branford (6-1)

Bell (2-6) at Union County (6-3)

Lafayette (5-4) at Hilliard (7-0)

Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs

Class A

Bishop Snyder (4-5) at Eagle’s View (7-2)

Cedar Creek Christian (4-5) at Out of Door Academy (1-4)

GEORGIA REGULAR SEASON

Brunswick (5-3, 3-1) at Bradwell Institute (0-5-1, 0-4), 7:30 p.m.*

Camden County (4-4, 0-1) at Lowndes (6-1, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Lanier County (3-4, 0-3) at Charlton County (3-4, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.*

Pierce County (6-1, 2-0) at Tattnall County (0-7, 0-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Veterans (4-4, 0-2) at Ware County (6-1, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.*

Off: Glynn Academy.