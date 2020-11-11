High school state championship schedule shaken up by Hurricane Eta

Hurricane Eta is causing major changes in the high school sports championships schedule.

Cross country, swimming and volleyball state championships had their schedules shaken up on Wednesday due to weather issues associated with the storm.

Numerous area teams in those sports — Bolles girls cross country, both Bolles swimming programs and the Ponte Vedra volleyball team are overwhelming favorites — are poised to bring home state championships.

Instead of Friday and Saturday championship dates in those sports, they will now be held on Saturday and Sunday.

In volleyball, Ponte Vedra and Jensen Beach will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. for the Class 5A championship. In 4A, Bishop Kenny will face Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons on Sunday at 1 p.m. Kenny was originally scheduled to play Friday. Those matches are in Fort Myers.

In cross country, the Class 3A and 4A state meets will be held Saturday and Sunday. Class 3A teams will run at 7:30 a.m. (girls) and 8:05 a.m. (boys). In 4A, the girls go off at 10:20 a.m. and the boys go off at 10:55 a.m.

In Class 1A, the girls start at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday and the boys at 8:05 a.m. Class 2A’s event will follow at 10:20 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Those races at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.

Class 2A swimming prelims in Stuart begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 1A swimming follows at 9 a.m. Sunday. Finals begin at 5:30 p.m. each of those days.

The Class 3A and 4A state swimming championships were held last weekend, with the Creekside girls team winning their third title in the last four years.