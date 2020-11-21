High school football playoffs 2020: Bartram clocks Oakleaf; Atlantic Coast wins again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another week of the high school football playoffs are in the book and 14 teams are playing on for another round.

Six area teams will host games on Nov. 27 — Sandalwood, Fleming Island, St. Augustine, Columbia, Trinity Christian and Union County.

In the all-local matchups on Friday night, Menendez topped Orange Park 41-24 to advance to the regional semifinals. Sandalwood used defense and special teams to top Flagler Palm Coast, 28-19, including a 40-yard strip and score by Robert Simmons and a blocked field goal by Sayvion Blount that Anthony Brackenridge returned 68 yards for a touchdown.

Those scores were less than two minutes apart. Jadon Canady had a touchdown catch and grabbed his 10th interception of the season.

In Region 1-8A, Bartram Trail running clocked Oakleaf 51-7. Santino Marucci rushed for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another. AJ Jones III had 146 yards on the ground and a 49-yard scoring run. Both teams were News4Jax Super 10 programs.

Atlantic Coast, which had never been to the playoffs before this season, registered its second postseason win in as many weeks with a 17-9 victory over Tallahassee Lincoln.

Trinity Christian had no trouble with Episcopal, winning 35-0, and Bolles rolled over Fernandina Beach 35-7. Union County ended Fort White’s two-game playoff run with a 47-0 rout.

Week 3 playoff results

Region 1-8A

Bartram Trail 51, Oakleaf 7

Sandalwood 28, Flagler Palm Coast 19

Region 1-7A

Fleming Island 23, Tallahassee Chiles 7

Atlantic Coast 17, Tallahassee Lincoln 9

Region 1-6A

Pensacola Pace 23, Lee 21

St. Augustine 48, Pensacola Escambia 27

Columbia 28, Daytona Beach Seabreeze 14

Daytona Beach Mainland 49, Matanzas 28

Region 1-5A

Ribault 42, Tallahassee Godby 34 (3 OT)

Baker County 33, Raines 32 (2 OT)

Pensacola Pine Forest 21, Suwannee 20

Region 2-5A

Menendez 41, Orange Park 24

Ocala Vanguard 35, Ridgeview 0

Clay 35, Atlantic 0

Region 2-4A

Bolles 35, Fernandina Beach 7

South Sumter 9, Bradford 6

Region 1-3A

Trinity Christian 35, Episcopal 0

Region 1-2A

University Christian 41, St. John Paul II 7

Tallahassee North Florida Christian 42, North Florida Educational 0

Region 3-1A

Union County 47, Fort White 0

Madison County 54, Hilliard 7

Week 4 playoff schedule

Friday, Nov. 27

Region 1-8A

Bartram Trail (9-1) at Spruce Creek (6-3)

Seminole (8-0) at Sandalwood (8-2)

Region 1-7A

Atlantic Coast (5-5) at Fleming Island (8-2)

Region 1-6A

Pensacola Pace (5-3) at St. Augustine (8-2)

Daytona Beach Mainland (8-1) at Columbia (4-5)

Region 1-5A

Ribault (3-6) at Tallahassee Rickards (6-1)

Baker County (9-2) at Pensacola Pine Forest (4-4)

Region 2-5A

Menendez (5-5) at Dunnellon (8-0)

Clay (9-1) at Ocala Vanguard (7-1)

Region 2-4A

Bolles (9-2) at South Sumter (5-4)

Region 1-3A

Florida State University High (10-0) at Trinity Christian (9-1)

Region 1-2A

University Christian (6-4) at Tallahassee North Florida Christian (6-2)

Region 3-1A

Madison County (9-2) at Union County (8-3)