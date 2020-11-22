71ºF

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Florida 38 Vanderbilt 17

Florida overcomes sluggish start to pull away from Commodores

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, Kyle Trask, Vanderbilt Commodores
Trevon Grimes during the Gators' game against the Commodores on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. / UAA Communications photo by Tim Casey
Trevon Grimes during the Gators' game against the Commodores on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. / UAA Communications photo by Tim Casey (� 2020 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved)

Florida gets their sixth win of the season after a sluggish start vs Vanderbilt.

David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gator Country) and Graham Hall (Gainesville Sun) to review and react to Florida’s 38-17 victory over the Commodores.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://www.ebay.com/str/gatorsbreakdown

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.