Gators Breakdown: As the season winds down, questions still remain on defense

There’s still some time for the Gators’ defense to find answers

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, Kyle Trask, Vanderbilt Commodores, Kentucky Wildcats, Todd Grantham
Florida's defense during the Gators' game against the Commodores on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. / UAA Communications photo by Tim Casey
Florida's defense during the Gators' game against the Commodores on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. / UAA Communications photo by Tim Casey (� 2020 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved)

Gator Nation is hoping a record setting offense is not held up by a struggling defense as the team marches toward a likely appearance in the SEC Championship, possibly more.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to break down the main issues on defense and offer their thoughts on the problems. Also, with Kyle Pitts returning this week, the two take a look at the performance of the tight end group in his absence.

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in

