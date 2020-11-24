Jaguars put Josh Allen, 2 others on injured reserve list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The injuries continue to mount for the Jaguars.

The team placed three players on the injured reserve list on Tuesday, including defensive end Josh Allen.

Joining Allen on IR were safety Daniel Thomas and cornerback D.J. Hayden. Since it is Hayden’s second trip to IR this year, he is ineligible to return this season. Kicker Chase McLaughlin was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list, making his availability for Sunday’s game against the Browns uncertain. McLaughlin is the team’s fifth kicker this season.

The biggest news was that of Allen going on IR. The second-year player injured his knee in last Sunday’s 27-3 loss to the Steelers.

Allen has had a rough sophomore year in the NFL.

After making the Pro Bowl last year with 10.5 sacks, Allen has just 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season. Hayden’s return from IR didn’t even last a full game.

He left the Steelers game in the second half with a hamstring injury. Hayden had been on IR after injuring his hamstring initially in Week 4′s loss to the Bengals.

Jacksonville signed safety Doug Middleton to the practice squad and signed linebacker Reggie Gilbert from Arizona’s practice squad. Running back Nathan Cottrell was added to the team’s 53-man roster.