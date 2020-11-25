Super 6 girls basketball: Bishop Kenny leads the way into 2021 season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 girls basketball team will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Nov. 24 games.

Rank, School, Record, Classification, Record

1. Bishop Kenny (2-1), Class 4A

Notable wins Bolles.

Why they’re here: Two words — Jasmyne Roberts. Kenny’s lone loss came in the Insider Exposure Thanksgiving Classic at Bolles to Winston-Salem Christian, a team MaxPreps has ranked No. 5 in North Carolina that went 32-5 last season. Roberts is a monster. The reigning All-News4Jax player of the year is averaging 26.7 points per game thus far. G Maddie Millar has played in just a game, going for 24 in the 56-47 loss to WSC. Kenny has been the last area team left standing in back-to-back seasons. It lost to Lake Highland Prep in the 4A final last season and to Plantation American Heritage in the 6A game in 2019.

2. Raines (1-0), Class 4A

Notable win: Sandalwood.

Why they’re here: The Vikings went 28-2 a season ago and held down the No. 1 spot in the Super 6 the bulk of the season. Raines was edged out by Kenny in a classic regional final and missed out on a return trip to the state semifinals because of it. But coach Julius Paden’s crew is right back at it and a very good pick to at least get as far as it did last season. Guards Ahliah Brown (12 ppg), Jamicia Davis (9.6 ppg) and Selah Reddick (8 ppg) all return for the Vikings.

3. Nease (3-0, Class 7A)

Notable win: Spruce Creek.

Why they’re here: Two seasons removed from a state runner-up finish and a Miss Basketball winner (Camille Hobby), coach Sherri Anthony has another stellar team. Transfer junior G Sydney Gomes was a 1,000-point scorer at New Dorp (Staten Island, NY) and has been as advertised early. She’s averaging 23.3 points and 9 rebounds a game. Another transfer, C Desiree Robinson, has made an impact, too (12.5 ppg). Blend those two with returnees, Camryn Robinson and Stephanie Manherz, and the Panthers are going to be a force again.

4. Oakleaf (2-0, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Lee.

Why they’re here: A good start for the Knights and first-year coach Frederick Cole. Oakleaf went 16-11 last year and missed the postseason. Reason for optimism? Transfer Taliah Scott averaged 20.8 ppg and 6.2 rpg and was a first-team All-News4Jax selection at Bolles last season. G Fantasia James (10.5 ppg) and combo guard Kaylah Turner (17.1 ppg last year) are also back. They already have wins over Lee and Bolles to start the season.

5. Ribault (0-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: None.

Why they’re here: The Trojans went 23-9 last season and bring back a good portion of their lineup, with sophomore G Asiana Britt (9.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg) the top returnee. G Asia Fleming (9 ppg) and G/F Kendra Williams (9.9 rpg) also return. C Nigeria Harkless, a transfer from University Christian, will bolster the Trojans in the paint.

6. Columbia (3-0, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Gainesville, University Christian.

Why they’re here: It’s been a nice start for the Tigers, whose most challenging game was a 48-47 win over Gainesville. A big one awaits on Dec. 1 at home against Nease. Na’Haviya Paxton may wind up being the most explosive player in the area in 2021. The junior combo guard is off to a blistering start, averaging 29 points, 7 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Others: Bartram Trail (2-1, Class 7A); Jackson (2-0, Class 3A); North Florida Educational (2-0, Class 2A); Parker (1-2, Class 5A); Ponte Vedra (2-0, Class 5A); St. Augustine (3-0, Class 5A); University Christian (2-2, Class 2A).