High school football playoffs 2020: 12 area teams move on

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Twelve area high school football teams survived in Friday’s playoff action and will play on into December.

Bolles, University Christian and Trinity Christian all won their games handily and moved on to the Class 4A, 3A and 2A state semifinals. Bartram Trail, Fleming Island, Columbia, St. Augustine and Baker County all advanced to regional finals in Class 8A through 5A.

In Columbia and St. Augustine’s case, that means an all-local Region 1-6A final next Friday night. The Tigers started 0-5 but have won five consecutive games.

Here’s a scoreboard from Friday’s playoff action and next week’s schedule.

Friday’s results

Region 1-8A semifinals

Bartram Trail 35, Spruce Creek 13

Seminole 40, Sandalwood 20

Region 1-7A semifinals

Fleming Island 42, Atlantic Coast 7

Region 1-6A semifinals

St. Augustine 34, Pensacola Pace 7

Columbia 28, Daytona Beach Mainland 26

Region 1-5A semifinals

Tallahassee Rickards 44, Ribault 26

Baker County 28, Pensacola Pine Forest 19

Region 2-5A semifinals

Dunnellon d. Menendez by forfeit

Ocala Vanguard 38, Clay 7

Region 2-4A semifinals

Bolles 42, South Sumter 7

Region 1-3A semifinals

Trinity Christian 45, Florida State University High 14

Region 1-2A semifinals

University Christian 35, Tallahassee North Florida Christian 20

Region 3-1A semifinals

Madison County 18, Union County 7

Georgia

First round

Class 7A

Parkview 24, Camden County 17, OT

Class 6A

Brunswick 42, Alcovy 6

Glynn Academy 42, Grovetown 3

Class 5A

Ware County 24, Dutchtown 0

Class 3A

Pierce County 59, Burke County 14

Next week’s games

Friday, Dec. 4

Region 1-8A final

Bartram Trail (10-1) at Seminole (9-0)

Region 1-7A final

Niceville (9-1) at Fleming Island (9-2)

Region 1-6A final

St. Augustine (9-2) at Columbia (5-5)

Region 1-5A final

Tallahassee Rickards (7-1) at Baker County (9-2)

Class 4A state semifinal

Gadsden County (6-1) at Bolles (9-2)

Class 3A state semifinal

Trinity Christian (10-1) at Ocala Trinity Catholic (7-3)

Class 2A state semifinal

Foundation Academy (9-1) University Christian (7-4)

Georgia

Class 6A

Brunswick (8-3) at Lee County (9-1)

Hughes (10-1) at Glynn Academy (8-3)

Class 5A

Ware County (9-1) at Creekside (7-2)

Class 3A

Central-Macon (6-3) at Pierce County (9-1)