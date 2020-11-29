68ºF

Gators Breakdown: Game Reaction | Florida 34 Kentucky 10

Florida sluggish in seventh win of season

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Gators Football, Dan Mullen, SEC, 2020, Kyle Trask, Kentucky Wildcats
Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts after the Gators' game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath
Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts after the Gators' game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath (� 2020 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved)

Dan Mullen is still looking for a complete performance from his Gators after their 34-10 victory over Kentucky.

David Waters is joined by Nick de la Torre (Gator Country) and Graham Hall (Gainesville Sun) to take a look at the Gators’ seventh win of the season.

