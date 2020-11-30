Doug Marrone: Difficult times, but focus remains on winning games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Marrone remains resilient and locked in to trying to get things corrected, even as the Jaguars begin a look to a future that likely won’t include him.

On Sunday, the Jaguars dropped their 10th consecutive game in a 27-25 loss to the Browns, a defeat that locked in another double-digit season of losses and officially eliminated them from the playoff race.

Owner Shad Khan fired general manager Dave Caldwell almost immediately after the loss, which locked up the team’s seventh season of 10 losses or more in Caldwell’s eight-year tenure.

Marrone and the coaching staff were spared the same fate on Sunday, but the writing is on the wall. A new general manager will likely want to hire his own head coach.

“We all know that, obviously, we’re struggling to win football games. I think that we understand that. Obviously, it’s a very competitive business. I think that we have an owner that wants a good product for our fans. Wants to win. There’s no mistake about it, and we haven’t done it. I think that when those things happen these type of decisions are going to be made,” Marrone said.

“… You know it’s obviously unfortunate, but it is part of the profession. I spoke to Dave and I wish him and his family the best of luck. We had a good relationship. It’s very difficult and my focus right now is not on all the things that may be going on on the outside, but trying to get to the team to win football games, and be there for the coaches and the players and do my best job there.”

A day later, Marrone said that the change and the results on the field were difficult for him, but it’s the nature of the coaching business. Marrone said that his concern is for the players and the coaching staff and trying to finish the final five games strong.

At 1-10, beset by injuries and a currently locked into the No. 2 pick in next year’s draft, the Jaguars don’t have much, if any, momentum for a strong finish.

Marrone continued to be the good soldier, much like he was during Tom Coughlin’s volatile time as executive vice president of football operations. He’s taken the current losing skid hard, saying two weeks ago that the difficulties have made him feel like his soul was being ripped out.

Monday, he said that coaching in a community that he loves has made it even more challenging because he wants to bring the area a winning football product.

“We have an owner that wants to win. I think that’s awesome. I really do. He wants to win and there’s no mistake about it. And when you go out and you’re filling up your car with gas. Or you go into convenience store, or you’re going out to dinner. You know there’s a sense of you want to hang your … It’s embarrassing,” Marrone said.

“I mean, I feel that way at times. And the only thing I have to rely on to make sure I can walk around and be a good example is to know that I fought my ass off, that I’ve done everything I possibly can to make sure that I am doing my job to the best of my ability to try to win football games.”