FSU’s schedule updated; Noles get games against Duke, Wake Forest

Florida State’s football season will continue, with games against Duke and Wake Forest later this month, the school announced on Tuesday.

The Seminoles had their game against Clemson postponed on Nov. 21 as well as its home game against Virginia wiped out last Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns. It wasn’t going to be able to face Duke as originally scheduled on Saturday.

The ACC responded by moving the game against the Blue Devils to Dec. 12 and adding a game at Wake Forest on Dec. 19.

It has been a challenging season in coach Mike Norvell’s first year in Tallahassee. The Seminoles are 2-6, with blowout losses against Miami, Louisville, Pittsburgh and NC State.

“We appreciate the hard work the ACC and our television partners have put in to re-format a schedule that tries to address a myriad of needs shared by all our football programs,” said FSU athletic director David Coburn. “All teams in the league have made sacrifices and adjustments for the overall good of the conference.

“I know our coaches and football team are happy that they can play two conference games. We are pleased to be hosting Duke in Doak Campbell Stadium, and we appreciate the opportunity to play Wake Forest on December 19. We understand the impact of one less home game, and we will be in touch with ticketholders soon regarding ticket options.”