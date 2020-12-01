Gators Breakdown: Florida on track as they can clinch the SEC East vs Tennessee

The last couple of games may not have been the cleanest of performances by the Gators this season, but Dan Mullen says the Gators are on track to capture their first SEC East crown since 2016 because of the leadership on the team.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to take a look at these resilient Gators.

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise at https://www.ebay.com/str/gatorsbreakdown

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher