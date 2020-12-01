46ºF

Gators Breakdown: Florida on track as they can clinch the SEC East vs Tennessee

Mullen says the attitude and approach are keeping goals alive

David Waters, News4Jax

Dan Mullen after the Gators' game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Courtney Culbreath
The last couple of games may not have been the cleanest of performances by the Gators this season, but Dan Mullen says the Gators are on track to capture their first SEC East crown since 2016 because of the leadership on the team.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to take a look at these resilient Gators.

