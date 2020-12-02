The Latest: Michigan pauses football, cancels Maryland game

FILE - Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes the passer during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Cleveland, in this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, file photo. Browns defensive star Myles Garrett was activated from the COVID-19 list after missing two games, clearing the end and sack specialist to return this week against Tennessee. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Michigan’s football game this weekend against Maryland has been canceled, and the Wolverines are pausing practice until Monday.

Michigan says the decision to pause in-person football activities was made in consultation with medical professionals. The team did not meet in person the previous two days after coach Jim Harbaugh said there had been an increased number of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.

“The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,” athletic director Warde Manuel said. “We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results.”

Michigan is 0-3 at home this season, and the Maryland game was the last scheduled home game. The Wolverines are scheduled to play at rival Ohio State on Dec. 12.

___

Mississippi has suspended team activities in football during the Rebels’ open date.

Coach Lane Kiffin said the pause came Wednesday morning after COVID-19 test results came back. He says the team would wait on results from Wednesday’s retesting and could return to the practice field after as little as a one-day hiatus.

The Rebels are off this week after the SEC shuffled the schedule. They still have games to make up against Texas A&M and LSU.

“We’d be able to play as of right now, with no more” positive tests, Kiffin said.

___

Wisconsin says its Dec. 8 women’s basketball home game with Prairie View A&M has been canceled due to protocols related to COVID-19.

The Badgers’ Big Ten opener Saturday at Iowa remains on as scheduled.

This marks the second Wisconsin women’s basketball game to get postponed or canceled due to the pandemic. Wisconsin postponed its Nov. 25 opener with Miami (Ohio) and instead began the season Sunday with a 73-66 victory over Western Illinois.

___

Kent State’s football game at Miami (Ohio) scheduled for Saturday has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Golden Flashes’ program.

The Mid-American Conference issued a statement saying the game has been declared a no contest.

It’s the second cancellation for Miami, which had its Nov. 17 game against Ohio wiped out.

Kent State said the cancellation was “made out of an abundance of caution in consultation with university leaders and medical professionals, with the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff as our first priority.”

Kent State’s next scheduled game is against Ohio on Dec. 12.

___

George Mason has called off its men’s basketball game at Maryland scheduled for Friday because of what the Virginia school says is a positive COVID-19 test within the program.

George Mason announced Wednesday that its team “temporarily paused activities” after the result showed up during routine testing, which happens three times a week.

The Terps announced they're hosting St. Peter’s on Friday instead. Maryland is 3-0 this season.

___

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with another COVID-19 case after an unidentified staff member tested positive.

The team closed its facility Wednesday to conduct contact tracing, which has become routine the past two weeks because of several other positive tests. The Browns are expected to practice indoors after heavy snow in the area.

On Tuesday, the team activated star defensive end Myles Garrett from the reserve/COVID-19 list and expect him to practice as it gets ready to play at Tennessee on Sunday. Garrett missed two games after becoming infected.

Fullback Andy Janovich is also back following a stint on the COVID-19 list.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki and defensive ends Porter Gustin and Joe Jackson remain isolated following positive tests. They all missed last week’s game against Jacksonville as the Browns improved to 8-3.

___

The final scheduled World Cup ski races used to test the 2022 Olympic downhill course have been canceled by the Chinese ski federation.

The International Ski Federation says it has been told by the Chinese federation that the women’s downhill and super-G races scheduled for Feb. 27-28 in Yanqing will not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

FIS says says it expects to confirm the cancellation within days.

Men’s World Cup races on the Olympic hill were canceled in February. Those were among the first international sports events to be called off as infections spread from China.

___

Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Italian club says Prandelli is self-isolating and that the rest of the squad will now go into a “bubble” in accordance with protocol.

The 63-year-old Prandelli is in his second spell at Fiorentina and has been in charge for less than a month. He replaced Giuseppe Iachini.

Fiorentina has lost both of its league matches under the former Italy coach.

___

