High school football 2020: Bolles, UC, Trinity Christian move on to title games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three area teams punched tickets for the state championship game and one more booked a trip to the state semifinals.

In Georgia, two local Peach State teams are still playing on.

What a week. What a season.

Class 4A

Bolles used a 32-yard field goal in overtime from Parsa Pordeli to fend off visiting Gadsden County 10-7 to advance to the Class 4A state championship game. Davis Ellis grabbed a touchdown pass from Gunner Boree in the third quarter to get Bolles (10-2) on the scoreboard and tie things at 7-all.

Class 3A

Kaleb Killian scored five touchdowns and Trinity Christian jumped out to a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 56-33 win over Ocala Trinity Catholic. The win sends Trinity (11-1) on to its first state championship game since 2016 on Dec. 16 against Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.

Class 2A

Host University Christian forced three first-half turnovers and knocked off Foundation Academy 28-14 to reach the state championship game. Desirrio Riles threw touchdown passes to Jerome Manning and Ja’won Grey and rushed for another touchdown for UC (8-4). The Christians will face Hialeah Champagnat Catholic for the 2A title on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.

Friday’s results

Region 1-8A final

Seminole 42, Bartram Trail 28

Region 1-7A final

Niceville 35, Fleming Island 18

Region 1-6A final

St. Augustine 35, Columbia 24

Region 1-5A final

Tallahassee Rickards 14, Baker County 10

Class 4A state semifinal

Bolles 10, Gadsden County 7, OT

Class 3A state semifinal

Trinity Christian 56, Ocala Trinity Catholic 33

Class 2A state semifinal

University Christian 28, Foundation Academy 14

Georgia

Class 6A

Lee County 48, Brunswick 21

Hughes 35, Glynn Academy 0

Class 5A

Ware County 49, Creekside 25

Class 3A

Pierce County 42, Central-Macon 0

Next week’s games

Friday, Dec. 11

Florida state semifinals

St. Augustine (10-2) at Lake Minneola (10-1)

Georgia quarterfinals

Class 5A

Cartersville (10-1) at Ware County (10-1)

Class 3A

Carver-Atlanta (7-4) at Pierce County (10-1)

State championship games

at Tallahassee’s Doak Campbell Stadium

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Class 2A state championship

University Christian (8-4) vs. Hialeah Champagnat Catholic (10-2), 1 p.m.

Class 3A state championship

Trinity Christian (11-1) vs. Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (8-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Class 4A state championship

Bolles (10-2) vs. Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons (7-1)