High school football 2020: Bolles, UC, Trinity Christian move on to title games

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three area teams punched tickets for the state championship game and one more booked a trip to the state semifinals.
In Georgia, two local Peach State teams are still playing on.
What a week. What a season.
Class 4A
Bolles used a 32-yard field goal in overtime from Parsa Pordeli to fend off visiting Gadsden County 10-7 to advance to the Class 4A state championship game. Davis Ellis grabbed a touchdown pass from Gunner Boree in the third quarter to get Bolles (10-2) on the scoreboard and tie things at 7-all.
Class 3A
Kaleb Killian scored five touchdowns and Trinity Christian jumped out to a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter and never looked back in a 56-33 win over Ocala Trinity Catholic. The win sends Trinity (11-1) on to its first state championship game since 2016 on Dec. 16 against Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.
Class 2A
Host University Christian forced three first-half turnovers and knocked off Foundation Academy 28-14 to reach the state championship game. Desirrio Riles threw touchdown passes to Jerome Manning and Ja’won Grey and rushed for another touchdown for UC (8-4). The Christians will face Hialeah Champagnat Catholic for the 2A title on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m.
Friday’s results
Region 1-8A final
Seminole 42, Bartram Trail 28
Region 1-7A final
Niceville 35, Fleming Island 18
Region 1-6A final
St. Augustine 35, Columbia 24
Region 1-5A final
Tallahassee Rickards 14, Baker County 10
Class 4A state semifinal
Bolles 10, Gadsden County 7, OT
Class 3A state semifinal
Trinity Christian 56, Ocala Trinity Catholic 33
Class 2A state semifinal
University Christian 28, Foundation Academy 14
Georgia
Class 6A
Lee County 48, Brunswick 21
Hughes 35, Glynn Academy 0
Class 5A
Ware County 49, Creekside 25
Class 3A
Pierce County 42, Central-Macon 0
Next week’s games
Friday, Dec. 11
Florida state semifinals
St. Augustine (10-2) at Lake Minneola (10-1)
Georgia quarterfinals
Class 5A
Cartersville (10-1) at Ware County (10-1)
Class 3A
Carver-Atlanta (7-4) at Pierce County (10-1)
State championship games
at Tallahassee’s Doak Campbell Stadium
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Class 2A state championship
University Christian (8-4) vs. Hialeah Champagnat Catholic (10-2), 1 p.m.
Class 3A state championship
Trinity Christian (11-1) vs. Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (8-1), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 17
Class 4A state championship
Bolles (10-2) vs. Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons (7-1)