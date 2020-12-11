49ºF

High school football 2020: St. Augustine punches ticket to title game in this week’s prediction

Justin Barney, Sports editor

St. Augustine running back Devonte Lyons (19) reaches for the goal line and scores a rushing touchdown in the second quarter of a Region 1-6A playoff game at Columbia. (Ralph D. Priddy)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season has entered the final stretch and so have our weekly predictions.

News4Jax sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly high school football picks each Thursday. This week, there’s only one playoff game on the menu.

Last week: 5-2. Season: 272-88 (.756).

Class 6A state semifinal

St. Augustine (10-2) at Lake Minneola (10-1), 7:30 p.m.: The Yellow Jackets have forgotten how to lose. After a 1-2 start, St. Augustine has ripped off nine consecutive victories and is looking for a spot in next week’s state championship game. I’ve picked them in all four playoff games so far, why stop now? N4J pick: St. Augustine 35, Lake Minneola 28.

