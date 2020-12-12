High school football 2020: St. Augustine rally comes up short in 3 OT of state semis

St. Augustine’s football season ended abruptly on Friday night, a 49-48 loss in triple overtime in the Class 6A state semifinals at Lake Minneola.

The Yellow Jackets scored in the third OT and went for a two-point conversion to win it but quarterback Sam Edwards’ pass fell incomplete as the Hawks (11-1) survived.

The Yellow Jackets (10-3), who trailed 20-0 in the opening quarter, roared back in a hurry and led 21-20 at the break. Edwards threw touchdown passes to Riley Stevens and Cody Cooper and Dequan Stanley had a touchdown run in the opening half.

Edwards had a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and hit Cooper for a two-point conversion to get within 35-32 with just over four minutes to play. Jay Doughty’s 22-yard field goal with one second to play sent things into overtime.

Only three area teams remain.

Bolles, Trinity Christian and University Christian will all play for state championships next week.

Friday’s results

Florida

Class 6A state semifinals

Lake Minneola 49, St. Augustine 48 (3 OT)

Georgia

State quarterfinals

Class 5A

Cartersville 34, Ware County 31

Class 3A

Pierce County 51, Carver-Atlanta 18

State championship games

at Tallahassee’s Doak Campbell Stadium

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Class 2A state championship

University Christian (8-4) vs. Hialeah Champagnat Catholic (10-2), 1 p.m.

Class 3A state championship

Trinity Christian (11-1) vs. Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna (8-1), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17

Class 4A state championship

Bolles (10-2) vs. Fort Lauderdale Cardinal Gibbons (7-1), 1 p.m.